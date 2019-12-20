You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Ring-fencing could cut competition and give big banks more power – LIBF

by: Peter Hahn is Dean and Henry Grunfeld Professor of Banking at The London Institute of Banking & Finance
  • 20/12/2019
  • 0
The changes to the mortgage market following the financial crash of 2007-08 are currently being experienced, for consumers at least, as below market rates and better terms, perhaps offset a little by easy mortgage money maintaining house prices.

 

But the story for the banks is declining profitability and increasing risk – not a recipe for stability. How did we get here? How might it end?

By the late 1990s, UK banks started funding their mortgage originations with ever shorter funding strategies.

Thirty-year mortgages were never funded with thirty-year deposits, but back in the last century banks could count on consumer savings sitting in higher interest accounts for extended periods.

However, as house prices began to soar banks began funding their mortgage books in different ways.

If you’re over 30 you will remember the late Northern Rock which used short-term funds raised on money markets to extend mortgages, then sold them to bondholders… until they could not in 2009.

Other large UK banks also borrowed cheap short-term funds, as short as overnight, to fund their loans.

When markets froze, banks like RBS and Lloyds had large funding gaps as their market-based funding left while the loan book did not.

Of course, those funding and lending risks were left to the taxpayer to prop up in 2007-2008.

Everyone was rightly upset; the system was at stake.

 

Introducing ring-fencing

UK mistakes were clearly from poor commercial banking practice including housing loans, while politicians aimed their sights on investment banking.

The coalition government in 2013 enacted a new policy for mid-to-large banks to separate their retail (housing and deposits) from large corporate banking and investment banking – known as ring-fencing.

Banks could no longer use consumer deposits to fund securities, but also, they could not be used for sizeable corporate lending and other uses.

Banks had to implement ring-fencing from January 2019.

 

Bringing competition

Ring-fenced banks (RFBs) were set up in a simple way.

They capture retail assets and deposits and the banks had to ‘trap’ or lock in a substantial amount of their equity capital within the RFBs.

That equity commitment is what is required to cushion the RFB should losses occur, and since mortgages are long-term, it is there for the very long-term.

Shrinking a RFB isn’t easy. HSBC has been rumoured to have had more than £30bn of retail deposits that funded corporate loans which will be redirected to mortgage lending.

RFBs have added remarkable competition to the housing market which may have driven smaller lenders out.

That competition is certainly adding to consumer options: 40-year mortgages have appeared, five per cent deposit mortgages are widely advertised, two-year rate fixings go as low 0.6 per cent above two-year UK gilts.

 

The mega-gamble

My fear is that the market has become very short-term driven for what are very long-term products.

For example, the mortgagor who has borrowed for 40 years today on a two-year fixed rate is inherently assuming an attractive market for re-setting will exist every two years until 2057 (19 times to be precise).

This is a mega-gamble.

Over the next few years, the large banks that own RFBs will have to assess the value of their RFBs.

The trapped capital model may drive most competitors from the market and could, in the long run, offer pricing power back to the banks before considering issues such as competition concentration.

Could they raise prices and tighten terms? How would a group of lookalike RFBs react in a down-turn?

It’s going to be interesting to see what happens next.

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Peter Hahn is Dean and Henry Grunfeld Professor of Banking at The London Institute of Banking & Finance

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 05, 2020 to Feb 06, 2020
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 06, 2020 to Feb 07, 2020
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

How confident are you about the prospects for your business in 2020?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
‘The property sector is a great target for money launderers’ – Smart Search

Recently I saw a report about a milkman from Ormskirk in Lancashire getting a 16-month suspended prison sentence after police...

Close