You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

How brokers can help lenders maximise case capacity – Duncombe

by: Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution at Accord Mortgages
  • 27/07/2020
  • 0
How brokers can help lenders maximise case capacity – Duncombe
Business is booming. However, while demand seems to be returning to normal, the operating environment is anything but, with reduced product ranges and many social distancing restrictions still in place.

 

Since first re-entering the market with products at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV), Accord has seen record levels of lending.

To ensure we could maintain the best possible service for our brokers and partners, we had no other option but to temporarily pause lending at this LTV.

It’s likely this pattern of entering the market for limited periods of time will repeat until more lenders join, and crucially remain, in the 90 per cent market.

It is therefore important for lenders and brokers to work together to create the maximum capacity possible.

These are challenging times. Everyone is raring to go but there are still a number of hurdles to overcome, so we need to ensure we’re adapting to the change of circumstance and using all the tools available to help make things better.

Lenders can then use their capacity to underwrite more cases, and brokers will save time and provide a quicker service to clients.

 

Helping you to help yourself

Technology has been the key driver in keeping everyone connected through this crisis.

Despite many lenders having to reduce call capacity there are plenty of channels still operating to access information and also more opportunities to self-serve, meaning you can get answers in just a few clicks, rather than waiting in a phone queue.

Consider using webchat for a quick response with a transcript of the conversation you can add to your files, get the status of cases using the lender online portal.

And most lenders have a dedicated Covid-19 page regularly updated with all the latest information.

We publish our latest turnaround times on our website so you can see always what we’re working to as well.

And if you do need to speak to your business development manager (BDM), please bear with them. They are receiving hundreds of emails and phone calls every day and so they may take a little longer to get back to you.

Getting your applications approved first time is a real timesaver.

A few extra minutes spent ensuring all the packaging requirements are sent with the initial case submission could save days in the long run if the case can be offered without requesting additional information.

 

Don’t forget yourself

Finally, these are very unusual times and while it’s great to see business picking up, it’s important to ensure you are looking after your own wellbeing.

Many of you will have seen improvements to your working lives in recent months.

No commute to the office and no lost time spent travelling to meetings and events improves productivity and allows more time with family, or doing hobbies.

Don’t ignore the benefits of these changes and let an increase in workload replace the space you need to unwind, rest and recharge for the next day.

The more you look after yourself, the more effective you are at work and the better you will be at doing your job.

While none of us could have predicted the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important to acknowledge the impact it has had on both ourselves and our clients.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution at Accord Mortgages

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

After the stamp duty holiday announcement, which type of client have you received the majority of enquiries from?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
FCA updates financial services register

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has relaunched its financial services register after overhauling the site to improve its language and...

Close