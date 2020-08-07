You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Common approach to high LTV mortgages would help market – Clifford

by: Rob Clifford, chief executive of Stonebridge
  • 07/08/2020
To say that access to high loan to value (LTV) mortgage products is less than ideal at present, may seem like a gross understatement.

 

However, given that we have just been granted a stamp duty holiday for purchases under £500,000, you will completely understand the success of that is, to a large extent, predicated on there being greater product options available.

Things move quickly in the mortgage market and, by the time you read this, we may be able to pinpoint clear green shoots of recovery on the high LTV landscape.

However, as we all know too well, this situation is also tied up with lenders’ attitude to risk, and how they might view borrowers whose current financial situation is less than certain, plus of course what happens to valuations and house prices.

To put it bluntly, lenders have funds to lend, have an appetite to lend, but are concerned about the greater risk that comes with 90 per cent-plus loans and the borrowers that take them out.

Product options have not fallen so dramatically for no good reason.

The good news is that, since the stamp duty announcement was made, we have seen an inching back from some lenders into the 90 per cent LTV product bracket.

But we are clearly nowhere near the levels required in order to marry up the stamp duty incentive with access to mortgages which can translate into completions.

 

Not one lender solution

While not directly correlating the two, I can’t help wonder if the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) figures suggesting only 25,000 additional housing transactions will be created as a result of the stamp duty change, are not also tied up with borrower access to high LTV products and the ability to turn individuals with 10 per cent deposits into homeowners.

The big issue here is that no one individual lender can fix this – in fact, one lender acting, while welcome, actually tends to exacerbate the situation.

The reason being, once inundated with business it has to pull out of the market quickly, or it has to ration its offering to a point where advisers are frustrated with the process, are unable to deliver for clients, and could potentially sour the relationship.

During a period where we have heard a lot about being ‘all in this together’, that’s exactly what is required.

Somewhat ironically, the more lenders that take ‘the risk’, the lesser that risk becomes.

While I fully acknowledge that more issues are at play when it comes to providing high LTV mortgages than service levels, the more lenders that are active, the less likely this will be the reason why a withdrawal is required.

More entrants, equals more options, equals more capacity, equals a more sustainable market.

 

Common approach required

We are not suggesting lenders create some sort of closed-shop arrangement, but we are suggesting they communicate and, ideally, have more of a common approach.

The pressures are many and varied, but if we truly want to make the most of the stamp duty offering, and if we do want first-timers and high LTV borrowers in particular to be able to access the mortgages they need, then some sort of industry approach is required.

Or perhaps a government-based solution that ensures all lenders have greater levels of confidence to be able to offer these products?

By working together, the solutions will become clear, however with the current piecemeal, dip-in-dip-out approach, that sustainability and clarity cannot be achieved.

Ultimately, that will mean a much slower climb to recovery than any one of us would wish for.

 

