Know Your BDM: Claire Askham, Buckinghamshire Building Society

This week, Mortgage Solutions is talking to Claire Askham, key account manager at Buckinghamshire Building Society.

Which locations do you cover?

My role is key account manager for the north supporting relationships across brokers, mortgage clubs and networks – my area is slightly more than North, including East Anglia, West and East Midlands, North West and North East, Humberside and the best place in the country – my home town, Yorkshire.

How do you establish and maintain a good relationship with brokers

I pride myself on ensuring that I provide an excellent relationship with my brokers , always in contact with them – not promising something that I cannot deliver. Brokers are looking for a quick response from a key account manager even if it is a no.

I take time to understand the business needs of my brokers, which helps me understand where we can support them as a lender, and help them grow their business.

I feel that I am friendly and approachable with my brokers either over the phone or in a face-to-face situation building a strong trust with them.

What is the best bit of career related advice you have ever been given?

When I first started my journey in to financial services I was processing second charge lending applications, each case was a little tricky and not straight forward – a little like today’s market.

However, my manager at the time said to me when looking at an application, if you think that you would lend the money yourself, then you know that the case has merits and to always go with your gut feeling.

This has helped me in so many ways, even more so with cases now not always being straightforward, it helps me know when I should push a case.

What was your motivation for a career in financial services and the mortgage industry?

It was not something I had ever really thought about, as I did not really have a set plan doing many different jobs. However, I fell in to financial services back in 2000, working for First National Bank. It was from then that I really got the buzz, and I was hooked.

I have worked in lots of areas in financial services from bank lenders, mortgage clubs, building societies, specialist lenders and even working in a broker environment.

This has really helped me in my career, as it has given me an understanding of the different areas and helped me understand both broker and lender’s view. I cannot imagine ever working in any other industry now.

How has your role has changed since Covid and what do you think it will look like in 2021?

The role has changed over the years in so many ways, but even more so now with less face-to-face visits.

More appointments are being done over the phone or via Zoom, which means that we can contact more brokers in a day, meaning we are more efficient and quicker to respond back to brokers calls.

I think the role is even more important now, with cases being tricky to place.

With events held remotely as well now, we are all learning how else we can communicate.

However, I am a people person so I’m hoping that we will be back to some sort of normality in 2021 with some events and meetings able to go ahead. I had my first face-to-face meeting last week – my first since March – it was great to be back in a broker’s office… Covid safe of course.

What is the strangest question you have ever been asked?

I was always told that there is no such thing as a strange question – although I think I sometimes ask a few.