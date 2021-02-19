You are here: Home - Better Business - Profiles -

Better Business

Know Your BDM: Louise Drummond, Leeds Building Society

by:
  • 19/02/2021
  • 0
This week Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Louise Drummond, business development manager at Leeds Building Society.

 

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role?

I’m responsible for around 1,000 brokers in the east coast and central belt of Scotland, which includes Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen.

 

How have you changed the way you establish and maintain a good relationship with brokers in the pandemic?

Maintaining personal contact with work colleagues and clients is really important, so I’m using Zoom calls and video conferencing because it really helps me to connect, has given me new skills and is so important to our wellbeing.

 

What personal skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Being able to see things from other people’s perspective and put myself in their shoes. I think it’s really important to have an understanding of the issues customers and brokers are facing; that’s especially true at the moment.

 

What personal skill would you most like to improve on?

Following my university days, I started out in marketing and in the last few years I’ve focused on honing my social media skills and supported my team as required. I’ve still more to learn, so this will be something to build on this year.

 

Where would you rather be stuck, in bumper-to-bumper traffic or back-to-back Zoom calls?

I guess stuck in traffic, because that means I would be on my way to see one of my accounts. I’m looking forward to meeting people and telling them all about the improvements we’ve been making to our systems. I’m really missing that face-to-face contact with everybody and I can’t wait to be back on the road.

 

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

To always treat everybody the same, whether they are at the top of the organisation or not, everybody deserves respect.

 

What is the most quirky property deal you’ve been involved in?

A derelict croft with no roof at the top of a cliff. Suffice to say, after trying to find a solution for the customer we had to conclude we couldn’t go ahead, but it was a really interesting project to be involved with.

 

What has been your lockdown coping strategy?

Not becoming too engrossed in the news. I ensure I’m up to date with the important information, but then get on with living the day-to-day.

 

If you were head of the FCA for the day, what would you change about regulation in the mortgage industry?

 

I’m really passionate about helping vulnerable customers because I like finding solutions to help people solve complex lending needs. So, I’d look at whether changes could be made to better support vulnerable customers.

 

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career?

I love the variety and no two days are the same. I enjoy being on the road and meeting different people. So I’m looking forward to a time when I can get out and about again.

 

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I’m curious by nature and I love property and looking around people’s homes so I guess an estate agent would suit me well.

 

What did you want to be growing up?

That’s easy – a vet. I loved animals and I still do. I’ve got two horses and a dog and if I could I’d have more, but my husband doesn’t agree.

 

What’s your favourite face mask design to wear?

I’m safety conscious but quite boring – I just use a blue surgical mask.

 

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

Out of the blue my son, who is 8, asked me a few days ago if I liked turtles, which was surprising as I don’t recall seeing one near us. It turned out he had been watching a video on YouTube.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Brilliant teams up with Ocean Mortgages and Responsible Life for equity release advice

Specialist packager Brilliant Solutions has partnered with Ocean Mortgages and Responsible Life to provide its 600-strong network of advisers with...

Close