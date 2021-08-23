Know Your BDM: Justine Gainer, Econveyancer

What is your role?

My role is head of sales, which involves leading a sales team across our intermediary and lender business partners, in addition to delivering and driving new and existing business partners respectively. I’m very competitive at heart and enjoy working in the financial services sector.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

This undoubtedly comes from a previous manager during my time at Northern Rock, who now lives a happy life in Italy. His advice was to always have a low ego approach, and it is an approach that I stood by beforehand and definitely after his endorsement of the same.

It delivers a far more productive, enjoyable and collaborative working environment.

What did you want to be growing up?

When I was at school many moons back, the trend was to have career advisers visit to determine your chosen career path, the output of which being a prison warden. There surely must have been a shortage at the time, given at least half of my friends had the same result.

I remember wanting to be a pathologist for quite a while, however, my skills are far more art than science weighted. That said, I really enjoy a good murder-led documentary or series, Dexter in particular.

What led you to financial services?

In truth, I fell into financial services – it all started in the 1990’s at Eagle Star in Cheltenham when I decided that prior to which, working in a pub was not going to be a full-time career for me.

This, followed by a short stint at Barclays Bank before moving onto becoming a mortgage IFA at Bradford and Bingley until 2004. After that I joined Northern Rock which then became Virgin Money, until 2016. In 2016 I joined ULS.

What’s changes have you seen in your market during Covid?

I truly believe that Covid has caused many businesses to put their foot on the gas in driving forward technological advances. There is a huge opportunity to evolve our market further through technology, and the lack of physical interaction since March 2020 has been a fuel injection in this regard.

Having conviction in your product is also key, and ULS are leading the way in digitising and evolving the conveyancing element of a client’s end-to-end mortgage journey.

What’s your favourite face mask design to wear?

It’s not one that I have yet, however, one with ‘artwork’ from my very young niece or nephew would be a treasure to wear. Maybe there’s a business idea right there?

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

“What’s your favourite face mask design to wear?” Who would have thought that would even have been a question two years ago?