Know Your BDM: Jane Mullan, Pure Retirement

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role?

In my role as a BDM, I cover the whole of the south coast and that includes London and South Wales. As a result, I look after hundreds of adviser firms and thousands of advisers. It’s great.

How have you changed the way you establish and maintain a good relationship with brokers in the pandemic?

Interaction and communication are key at all times. Even though face-to-face appointments had to take a back seat for a period of time, phone calls and the offer of a Zoom call really became an important part of the BDM role.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I believe a BDM has to be personable, adaptable and knowledgeable. Such a big part of the role is building and maintaining relationships that produce a level of rapport and trust.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

Assertiveness is a skill I would like to work on. I believe it’s okay to question things in the correct manner and challenge things in the right way.

Where would you rather be stuck, in bumper-to-bumper traffic or back-to-back Zoom calls?

As much as I love Zoom calls and what they did for contact during the pandemic, I am a firm believer in face-to-face meetings. Sitting in traffic comes with the territory as a BDM and it’s in those quieter moments that we can still touch base with our advisers, albeit on the phone.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

Always put in 100 per cent, do your best and keep plugging away.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

I had a query about a property with 100 sheep on the land once. These were used as pets and also referred to as ‘lawnmowers’. That was unique.

What was the greatest lesson you learned during lockdown?

Talk to each other. Being in lockdown at times felt lonely and to work from home day to day after being out on the road every day was a big change.

Some days may have felt difficult but talking through this and being open and honest not only creates a platform for me but others as well who may be feeling the same.

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career?

I love being out of the office and meeting people. Not one day is the same in the life of a BDM and I always find myself in a different town speaking to different people. I get to visit new places and it’s great to see businesses grow from strength to strength.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

It would be great to be a property developer and own a portfolio of properties to renovate and sell on. Homes Under the Hammer, here I come.

What did you want to be growing up?

Growing up, I wanted to be a nurse.

What’s your favourite face mask design/pattern to wear?

Having wanted to be a nurse growing up, I do like a standard surgical mask

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

What favourite face mask design I like to wear.