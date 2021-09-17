You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Network technology has to deliver AR efficiencies

by: Jo Carrasco, business partnerships director, Stonebridge
  • 17/09/2021
  • 0
Network technology has to deliver AR efficiencies
Technology available to advisers and the progress that has been made to support Appointed Representative (AR) firms is nothing short of a world away from what was on offer five to 10 years ago.

 

However, technology for technology’s sake can be a problem as well. Some networks can sell potential AR firms a system which on the surface looks like it has all the bells and whistles, but in reality offers very little. ARs must be fully aware of this when weighing up any network decision.

This should all be about the tangible benefits – not the parts of a system which are never going to deliver anything for the adviser or firm, but those that provide real efficiencies, that make the adviser’s job easier, and add up to provide the saving of resource cost and deliver additional income.

From my point of view, that focus should essentially all be about adviser productivity. How much more efficient can an upgrade to our system make you? What about a new portal? Where is the time-saving in using sourcing system A and its elements over sourcing system B?

At its core level, how many more cases can you do as a result of using the technology we provide to you? Years ago, without the quality of the technology advisers have at their disposal now, carrying out a handful of cases a week made you an efficient adviser.

But that’s not the case now and nor should it be. So, we are trying to develop the technology we offer AR firms to provide continual marginal gains.

A customer-facing portal that allows the customer to check on the status of the case, we believe saves one of our AR advisers at least one hour a day, primarily because they’re not having to field calls and emails from that client asking them for an update. They can see it right in front of them on the portal.

ID verification also used to be a highly labour-intensive part of an adviser’s case work as did re-keying data and information which has often been described as the bane of most advisers’ lives. Especially when it comes to producing multiple DIPs. But thanks to developments in technology, advisers can now save on average 15-20 minutes of re-keying time.

Add that up across the large number of cases most advisers will be working on, and you can clearly see the time-benefit for advisers in having access to this technology and using all that it offers. Provide further functionality like criteria and affordability hubs, where advisers can quickly get to the products that meet their client’s requirements and swerve lenders with poor service levels, and you’re saving both time for you and the client.

Not forgetting there’s the systems and tech functions that are available for protection, general insurance or conveyancing work, which again will all shave much-needed time off what was previously required to complete it.

These are the benchmarks AR firms and their advisers should be using when looking at the network technology offering. What efficiencies can it deliver and what time and cost can it save? Choose on this basis and you won’t go far wrong.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Jo Carrasco, business partnerships director, Stonebridge

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

The British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2021

Oct 14, 2021
Williams F1 Conference Centre

Latest Poll

Has the 60 per cent loan to value price war prompted equity rich clients to call for a mid-contract remortgage?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/