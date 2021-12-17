You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Rising inflation could see base rate increase to 40bps early next year – Maddox

by: Alex Maddox, capital Markets director at Kensington Mortgages
  • 17/12/2021
  • 0
Rising inflation could see base rate increase to 40bps early next year – Maddox
The Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members voted by a majority of 8-1 to increase the borrowing rate at 0.25 per cent. Only one of its members, Silvana Tenreyro, dissented in favour of no change.

 

The last time the MPC raised interest rates was in August 2018, when it reached 0.75 per cent. The committee voted unanimously to maintain the BoE Quantitative Easing (QE) programme of asset purchases, which will result in buying £875bn government bonds, along with £20bn of corporate bonds. 

UK GDP increased in Q3 2021, although slower than predicted due to supply chain disruption. However, it’s on track to return to pre-Covid levels in Q1 2022.  

The BoE revised down its expectations for UK GDP for Q4 2021 by around 0.5 per cent since the November report, leaving the economy around 1.5 per cent off its pre-Covid level.  

Inflation rose to 5.1 per cent last month, hitting a decade high.  

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey commented that rising gas prices, driven by tensions between Russia and Ukraine, will push UK inflation to six per cent in the next few months – the highest level in 30 years.  

The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) unemployment figures continue to see a stable outlook with another slight decrease down to 4.2 per cent in the three months to October. However, we remain to see whether this continues now that the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme has ended.  

The BoE said it now expected Britain’s unemployment rate to fall to around four per cent before the end of this year, much lower than the November report projection of 4.5 per cent. UK employers have suffered staff shortages this year as Brexit compounds the loss of migrant workers caused by the pandemic last year. 

 

  Forecast in rates 
Effective rate  One month time  Three months’ time  Six months’ time  12 months’ time  Two years’ time  Three years’ time 
Bank of England base rate*  0.250   0.395   0.699   1.044   0.990   0.829  
Two-year fixed rate**  0.609   0.623   0.917   1.145   1.120   0.953  
Three-year fixed rate**  0.979   1.059   1.121   1.151   1.035   0.894  
Five-year fixed rate**  1.020   1.064   1.092   1.085   0.968   0.854  
10-year fixed rate**  0.966   0.987   0.995   0.973   0.884   0.804  

* Using OIS Curve [rounded to five basis points (bps)] 

**Based on the swap curve 

 

Markets expect the BoE base rate to increase to around 40bps in early 2022 and then increase over the next year in line with the implied path. 

Market participants also expect two and three-year swap rates to increase steadily over the next year. Rates are anticipated to drop back down slightly in two and three years’ time.  

While the five and ten-year swap rates have been slowly increasing, rates are set to remain quite flat over the next three years. 

 

UK securitisation market 

While the primary market remains quiet as we enter the holiday season, in 2021, just under £13.5bn of UK residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS) paper has been placed into the market compared to £13bn last year – and £20.7bn in 2019.

Levels remain lower than pre-Covid due to the continued low amount of prime issuance into the market. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Alex Maddox, capital Markets director at Kensington Mortgages

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Brokers: what will be your biggest strategic investment in 2022?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/