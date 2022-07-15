You are here: Home - Better Business - Profiles -

Better Business

Know Your BDM: Eddie Lau, Norton Broker Services

by:
  • 15/07/2022
  • 0
Know Your BDM: Eddie Lau, Norton Broker Services
This week Mortgage Solutions is speaking to Eddie Lau, business development manager (BDM) at Norton Broker Services.

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role? 

As a nationwide BDM for Norton Broker Services, I cover the whole of England, Scotland and Wales, so I travel a lot. In total, I look after around 210 broker accounts. 

  

How have you changed the way you establish and maintain a good relationship with brokers in the pandemic? 

Absolutely. The pandemic taught us all about the importance of connection. I am very glad to be back on the road, but like everyone else, there is now a lot more emphasis on making use of technology to stay in touch, whether through video conferencing or WhatsApp messaging. It’s a good way to check in.  

  

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job? 

I don’t really think it’s a talent or skill, but I have found that being flexible with my approach is important in this role. Whether that relates to dealing with different accounts, different people or the variety of deals that come in and how you deal with them. There is no “one-size-fits all”.  

  

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on? 

I would definitely like to improve my presentation skills, it’s something I am working on.  

  

Where would you rather be stuck, in bumper-to-bumper traffic or back-to-back Zoom calls? 

It really depends on what I’ve been busy with that day.  

  

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? 

To just go for it.

  

What was the greatest lesson you learned during lockdown? 

Everyone has a lockdown lesson. For me, it was definitely the importance of spending more time with my family and doing things outside of the house.  

  

What was the first social event you attended once restrictions were eased? 

A kid’s birthday party. Not for me obviously, I had to take my daughter.   

  

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career? 

The opportunity for everyday to be different, in terms of the people I meet and the places I go. It is a wonderfully varied role.  

  

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why? 

I wouldn’t mind having a go at being a property surveyor, I find that really interesting.  

  

What did you want to be growing up? 

So many things. I wanted to be a pilot, a chef, a fire engine – I actually thought I could be a fire engine…this was all before I learnt about biology.   

  

What’s your favourite face mask design/pattern to wear? 

The blue surgical ones, mainly due to practicality as they are the only ones that don’t cause my glasses to steam up.  

  

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked? 

All men will have had this question from their partners in some shape or form: “Will you still love me if I turned into a fish?” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.