Gen Z are a bigger population than millennials. They are also different to millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers. More importantly, Gen Zs are all different to each other.

They are not a collection of stereotypes but there are some generic characteristics that can help mortgage brokers build relationships with this important generation – now and in the future.

It’s your brand that matters most

To reach Gen Z, don’t rush out onto the social media platforms until your brand is right. Your brand is not your logo, it is everything you do and everything you say.

You need to get your brand messages right. With Gen Z, they want real messages that are authentic because they have grown with, and got inspiration from, the likes of Greta Thunberg.

They stand up for what they believe in and brands targeting Gen Z need to show that they share such values.

To start with, simply bring your brand to life and tell the story of why your brand exists and what it stands for; this is your unique positioning and helps connect to Gen Z on a personal level. Gen Z want to deal with real humans – and this is where brokers have an advantage once they maximise this rather than talk about mortgage jargon and corporate speak.

It’s all about inclusion

Moreover you need to think about demonstrating diversity, be it across age, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender expression for example. Diversity must be represented across your marketing activities – such as website and social media – in an authentic way.

Big brands have already adopted this approach, including the big banks, appealing to the hearts and minds of the new generation of first time buyers. Brokers can’t get left behind and let banks steal their future business.

One solution here is to have a tailor made landing page designed just for Gen Z, which should be mobile-centric. Here you can showcase the diverse client range you deal with through testimonials, or video testimonials if you can.

Keep it short

Gen Zs have an attention span of just eight seconds which comes from a sophisticated filtering ability, formed from exposure to so much online information.

You have just a few seconds to grab their attention. But if you do grab it, they will likely binge your information. Educational videos or podcasts a bit later in the sales journey, to explain how the home buying process works, can therefore be very useful – but don’t push these too early.

Reaching Gen Z

Social media can be very useful – if used properly. Bear in mind that Gen Z use social media for entertainment, news consumption and socialising. But it is also worth saying that there will also be Gen Zs who still reach out to friends and family for recommendations and others who rely on search engines.

However you reach them, when they find you make sure your brand is aligned to their values; be inclusive.