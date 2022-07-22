Know Your BDM: Shad Tarafdar, Stonebridge

This week Mortgage Solutions is speaking to Shad Tarafdar, business development manager (BDM) at Stonebridge.

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role?

I cover Cumbria, North East of England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. I work with more than 75 appointed representative firms with over 150 advisers between them.

How have you changed the way you establish and maintain a good relationship with brokers in the pandemic?

One of, if not the only, positives from lockdown was discovering new tech that can be used effectively in my role. Utilising Teams and Zoom allowed me to continue supporting my firms and advisers.

I have continued to use this in my day-to-day role in order to support any adviser needing any extra training. Brokers no longer need to wait for a face-to-face meeting as this can now be done remotely.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

You definitely have to be a people person. Being able to build rapport with brokers and communicate effectively with different types of personalities is essential to succeeding in this role. It really is just as much about relationship management as it is about business development.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

I’d love to be able to get through my admin a lot quicker.

Where would you rather be stuck, in bumper-to-bumper traffic or back-to-back Zoom calls?

100 per cent back-to-back Zoom calls. Traffic is high up on my list of things I hate the most. There’s nothing worse than being stuck in traffic with a full bladder.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

Strive for a work/life balance. If the last couple of years has taught us anything, it’s that this is valuable, especially for mental health. We only live once so you want to be able to enjoy the benefits working hard brings.

It’s – without doubt – the best bit of advice I’ve received, so much so that I’m always reminding my brokers of the importance of being able to switch off, even though it can be difficult when running a business.

What was the greatest lesson you learned during lockdown?

Embrace change and adapt quickly. Going from field-based and out on the road regularly to being at home every day and night proved to be a big challenge.

I had to change the way I worked and although it wasn’t enjoyable at first, I needed to adapt quickly so that the high standard of service that I provide to my brokers didn’t drop. I now have a routine that involves both working from home and being on the road.

What was the first social event you attended once restrictions were eased?

A family wedding, which was so nice as I was able to see a lot of family who I hadn’t seen face-to-face for a long time. It was also a small event which made it more intimate as usually in my culture weddings are attended by hundreds of people.

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career?

Having been a broker for a long time I wanted a new challenge but wanted to remain in the industry. The Stonebridge BDM role was perfect as I’m able to use my knowledge and experience to support and develop brokers and firms, while traveling around the country, meeting new people, and building relationships.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

Property development. I have an incredible passion for properties. I would love to take a run-down property and turn it into a beautiful home.

What did you want to be growing up?

My dream job was to be a footballer for Liverpool. When it became apparent that wasn’t going to happen, I found myself drawn to accountancy and finance but wanted something with a lot of human interaction. So, the BDM role is perfect and, in my opinion, is more interesting and fun than being an accountant.

What’s your favourite face mask design/pattern to wear?

Just a plain black one as it’s my favourite colour.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

“If you were a sandwich, what sandwich would you be?” For those wanting to know the answer, Subway meatball marinara.