  • 17/08/2022
Know Your BDM: Wesley Davies, SortRefer
This week Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Wesley Davies, business development manager (BDM) at SortRefer.

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role?  

I cover the South Central region and currently in my region, there are 3,026 advisers and 808 broker firms.  

  

How have you changed the way you establish and maintain a good relationship with brokers in the pandemic?  

Understandably there are less visits and face-to-face meetings, so I am always contacting brokers by phone, email and Zoom meetings and always ensuring them that I am always contactable at any time. 

  

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?  

Understanding my clients’ needs and making sure they get the best service possible. Nobody likes poor service and there is no excuse for it, so my ability to build strong and trusting relationships is what I strive for.  

  

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?  

Most definitely knowledge, as this is the key to success – if you have knowledge then you have confidence, and confidence can make you a great leader. 

  

Where would you rather be stuck, in bumper-to-bumper traffic or back-to-back Zoom calls?  

I was stuck on the M1 once for over six hours, so I will take the back-to-back Zoom calls please.  

  

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?  

Less talking and more listening.  

  

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?  

I’ve never really had a quirky property deal before but when I was a relocation surveyor, I did meet a big time celebrity who sold his property and moved to the USA. He needed two 40ft containers just for his shoes. True story. 

  

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career?  

When you become a BDM you get the opportunity to travel and meet new clients, then once you have become a successful BDM you get to travel and meet your friends.  

  

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?  

I would buy run down properties, fix them up and sell them.  

  

What did you want to be growing up?   

I always wanted to be a professional surfer. 

  

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?  

It’s either got to be flying or invisibility. I would probably choose flying so I never have to get stuck in traffic on the M1 again. 

  

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?  

Some people have asked me which part of America I’m from because of my strong South African accent.  

