Know Your BDM: Phil Roberts, Broker Conveyancing

This week Mortgage Solutions is speaking to Phil Roberts, area director for Broker Conveyancing, the broker-focused conveyancing distributor.

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role?

Geographically it is pretty much the central hub of England stretching from Worcester, through Manchester, Leeds, Lincoln and everything in between. Roughly about 600 brokers in total made up of many businesses from single advisers to those with more than 50.

How have you changed the way you establish and maintain a good relationship with brokers in the pandemic?

I have always tried to work smarter than harder, but the pandemic certainly opened up the online meeting channels like Teams and Zoom (now very much part of business as usual) but I have worked from home for over 20 years now, so telephone and email have always played a big part in my working life anyway. However, I prefer face-to-face but it does tend to be for first meetings or getting a business back on track, or a team meeting opportunity.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I really enjoy helping people. I like meeting people, getting to know them and scratching below the surface and finding different solutions to help them improve their business, or ways of working. So, I guess problem-solving as well and thinking I have made a difference and added value in some way.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

I would have to say tidiness, although I have got better over the years. I tend to find myself focusing on achieving the goal and making it a success rather than keeping tidy which always seems like wasted time, as I always know where everything is anyway. I think my wife has helped improve me as well, as she is exactly the opposite with nothing ever out of place.

Where would you rather be stuck, in bumper-to-bumper traffic or back-to-back Zoom calls?

Most certainly Zoom calls for a number of reasons. First, I find traffic so frustrating and a waste of time, and it was certainly not missed through lockdown. With Zoom calls, you can see people and 55 per cent of communication is body language, so you can influence situations better. Also, you’re able to give 100 per cent focus to your broker in a more relaxing environment, along with being more effective with your time.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

That’s a difficult one as I have worked with, and for, so many successful people who have influenced me in so many different ways. But upon reflection I would have to say to be happy. That way it makes everything so much easier and life keeps on rolling by so fast and you have certainly got to enjoy every single moment in the best way possible.

What was the greatest lesson you learned during lockdown?

A greater perspective of life itself. It is certainly an experience we have never had before and hopefully not again. It impacted us all in so many ways and it was the whole world all at the same time. It impacted everything and basically turned life upside down but, as ever, we found a way through and although we were in lockdown it tended to bring everyone closer together and put a greater value on things that perhaps we took for granted before.

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career?

I think we found each other over time. I enjoy searching, finding, helping, looking after and making a difference. Finding effective solutions and the sense of adding value. Personal contact is also really enjoyable and dealing with all the different characters along the way, keeps it interesting.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

It would probably have to be some property development, I’ve had a little taste of some of our own and helped many clients with their own funding. But I quite like a project, finding solutions, through to creating a final successful outcome, and securing a sense of achievement.

What did you want to be growing up?

The usual I guess, an astronaut, footballer, racing driver, then reality kicks in as you get older and I ended up joining Barclays Bank all those years ago, then the rest is history as they say.