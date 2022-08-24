You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Tackling transition risk and hurdling rising energy costs – Hometrack

by: Graeme Gillespie, head of pre-sales consultancy at Hometrack
  • 24/08/2022
The physical risk to a property is well-trodden ground in the mortgage industry, unlike the more complicated issue of transition risk including sky-high energy cost.

Controlling transition risk – such as the move to sustainable energy rather than fossil fuels – and its impact on property value is becoming increasingly important, and is leading to calls from the industry for the government to step in. 

Ongoing transition to new economies, coupled with societal change, will undoubtedly affect transition risk, having an impact upon around 70 per cent of property in the UK. As it stands there is no standardised way to further explore transition risk and the impact on property values, throwing up potentially serious future issues. 

  

Managing transition risk and rising energy costs 

Rising energy costs are naturally a huge concern for UK homeowners with many looking to improve energy efficiency in older properties such as Victorian houses. In response, lenders are working hard to establish the best ways to react to these changes.  

Ultimately, lenders can fund the change with financing, but they cannot legislate or force its adoption. As a result, they are stepping back and calling on the government to think about how to drive energy efficiency improvements – and in turn, transition risk.  

The energy efficiency of homes is particularly important for younger prospective buyers, as they look to balance the upfront cost with a lower operating expenditure. Not only will energy improvements such as ground pumps, double glazing and cavity wall insulation improve monthly bills, but they can have a significant impact on the mortgage available for the property. 

  

The future of EPC ratings and CBES banks’ reactions 

When looking into EPC ratings and associated risks, Climate Biennial Exploratory Scenario (CBES)-participating banks predicted higher bad debt credit impairment figures for  EPC F and G rated properties over any of the other categories.  

While, in reality, these account for less than one per cent of mortgaged properties in the UK, if this starts to bleed into category E properties – or 14 per cent of non-new-build properties in the country – this would cause significant issues. It is clear that lenders must be ready not only to react accordingly, but must have plans in place to mitigate the risk of rising energy costs and those associated with EPC ratings. 

As its name suggests, transition risk is ever-evolving and requires strategic agility and flexibility to adapt to. New technologies must become available to help lenders identify such risks and the government must do more to support and inform the industry of new legislations that may affect the industry. 

