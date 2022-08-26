Wise up to how green renovations can impact equity release applications – More2Life

With UK temperatures hitting 40°C for the first time since records began, discussion of climate change has never been hotter.

As a result, one in six Brits are now said to be keen on making home improvements to ‘green’ their homes, but the impact that this has on underwriting later life lending cases further in the future remains unclear.

So the question is therefore for advisers discussing equity release with their clients, what are some of the eco-friendly renovations and refits that could cause problems with the application?

Spray foam insulation

Foam (particularly spray foam) has been a longstanding gripe for funders but remains popular among homeowners looking to conserve heat on a budget – reducing their energy bills and emissions.

While initially approved under the government’s now infamous Green Homes Grant scheme, the excess of condensation that can be caused by spray foam insulation is now estimated to have rendered a quarter of a million UK homes ‘worthless’, according to the Residential Property Surveyors Association.

Not only can it harm an equity release application when installed, spray foam insulation can also knock your chances of acceptance even after it has been removed, as it often leaves residual damage. In fact, spray foam insulation was the fifth most common reason for a declined equity release application in 2020, rising from seventh the year before.

Solar panels

Likewise, while solar panels are excellent in reducing the carbon footprint of a property, they often bring complications to a later life mortgage application. A property’s roof is a key factor in its equity release suitability assessment – indeed, a flat roof was the top reason for decline in 2020, rising from the second spot in the previous year.

To complicate things further, whether a homeowner leases or owns their panels also brings different implications.

Equilaw states that ‘Solar panels that are leased can often cause the most problems as the lease must be Council of Mortgage Lenders compliant (CML). If the lease is not CML compliant, a deed of variation will need to be entered into between the client and the solar panel company which can cause delays for completion of the equity release plan.’

Even if the solar panels are owned outright, the lender may require the client to provide a receipt. This can be challenging if the panels were bought many years ago or if the company has since folded.

If clients have a hire purchase agreement in place, some lenders do require this to be paid off in full as part of a product’s lending criteria. Given the time that this all adds to equity release applications, brokers would do well to make clients aware of the complications early in the process to manage expectations.

Heat pumps

Heat pumps are increasingly being used as an alternative to traditional gas and electric boilers by the eco-savvy consumer, but they are not without complications either. Heat pumps first hit the headlines back in October 2021, as part of the announcement that the government would contribute up to £5,000 towards the cost of homeowners swapping a traditional boiler for a pump or other low-carbon heating systems from April of this year.

The government has since banned the introduction of new gas boilers in newly built homes from 2025. These homes will require an alternative heating system such as heat pumps and, because heat pump installation can be costly, the market has seen an uptick in the number of borrowers looking to fund green home improvements.

The financial benefits of making green updates are clear – with one survey suggesting they could save homeowners up to £1,800 a year – and so advisers can expect to see more and more ‘eco-conscious’ properties cross their desks from clients looking to remortgage, sell, or take out equity release.

There is no doubt that the market will adapt as the extraordinary becomes ordinary and additional data is gathered as to the impact that green adaptions have on the long-term value and saleability of the property.

However, as this issue develops, advisers must focus on educating themselves on what individual lenders accept and helping their customers understand what additional requirements they need to meet.