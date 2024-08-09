Rising Star: Natalie Beddall, Buckinghamshire BS

The Mortgage Solutions Rising Star feature spotlights people who have been working in the mortgage sector for fewer than three years.

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Natalie Beddall, telephone business development manager (BDM) at Buckinghamshire Building Society.

What does your role entail and how long have you been doing it?

I have been with the society for 16 months. Currently, I handle underwriting decisions in principle (DIPs), submit mortgage applications, and ensure all documents are correct for the underwriting team. I also manage broker registrations.

Recently, I took on the responsibility of making procuration fee payments to brokers to enhance my understanding of the intermediary market. I have also played a crucial role in supporting the launch of our new online mortgage portal for brokers.

Attending events has given me further exposure to brokers on a face-to-face basis and pushed me out of my comfort zone, allowing me to deliver presentations and power pitches.

What attracted you to working in the mortgage/property/finance sector?

Like many people, I suspect, I fell into the sector with little expectation.

After finishing my education, I was looking for a full-time job. My first interview was with M&S Bank. When it moved into mortgages, I requested a shadow day, which was with HSBC at the time. The appointments I observed made me realise that I wanted to help people achieve their homeownership dreams. I took my CeMAP, and the rest is history.

What were you doing in the five years before starting here?

I was working at HSBC in the banking hall, opening current accounts and credit cards while studying for my CeMAP. Once I achieved my CeMAP, I transitioned into a mortgage adviser role.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Having been a mortgage adviser in my previous role, I can resonate with brokers as I understand their challenges. I’m supportive of my team and always encourage them to seek my help. I also share my knowledge with colleagues in other areas to encourage their development where I can.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

I have learned a lot at the mutual, particularly about pricing models and credit committee operations, areas I wish to continue to develop my knowledge of. While I enjoy helping others, it sometimes impacts my own workload. I need to balance supporting others with focusing on my priorities to better support the business.

How has the pandemic changed the way you approach your job?

Transitioning from working in a branch every day to being a home worker is the major change. Although this has helped improve my work/life balance, occasionally attending industry events provides a nice change and allows face-to-face interactions, including filling in for my manager at events she cannot attend. One thing that has not changed is my passion for supporting brokers and their customers in achieving their property-related aspirations.

What is the most interesting/memorable property deal/case you’ve been involved in?

My favourite case was my first in-person appointment after conducting appointments via Zoom during Covid times. The clients were first-time buyers with experiences similar to mine when I bought my first house. Helping them through the process and supporting them to the end was special, and the face-to-face interaction added a magical touch to their first purchase.

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

I hope to still be with Buckinghamshire Building Society in five years, as I love working here. I aim to keep learning and developing. To aid this, I have signed up with Working in Mortgages for an external mentor. Leadership is an area I’m keen to progress in, and I hope to find the right path that will lead me there.

If present-day you could go back in time and tell yourself something five years ago, what would it be?

Everything is going to be okay. Every decision you make will get you to where you need to be, so have faith in your decision-making.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve tackled so far in your career?

The biggest challenge was deciding to become a self-employed broker, a leap of faith with no guarantees. However, it was the right move, leading me to the Bucks. You must have faith in your decisions.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

I would love the ability to read people’s minds so that I could understand their needs before they even have to tell me.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

One customer asked if I could help their friend apply for a mortgage. When I said yes and asked for details, they replied, “No, they would need to call me.” When I probed further, they explained: “No, you cannot call him as he is currently in prison.” I think you can guess my response.