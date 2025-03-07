Building your professional reputation – Krampah-Williams

Mortgage Solutions caught up with Jeffrey Krampah-Williams, national key account manager at Santander UK and co-organiser of the Black Mortgage and Professionals and Allies networking event.

He speaks about building his professional reputation as he progresses in his career and setting an example for his peers.

When did you realise what you wanted to stand for/represent in your profession?

I’ve always had an ingrained sense of fairness and doing the right thing. I knew this was something I wanted to be known for in whatever profession I joined. Since joining the financial industry, my commitment has been to prioritise doing the right thing for our customers. Without them, our business is unsustainable.

My journey has taken me from sitting in a branch to managing a team of mortgage consultants and eventually overseeing some of the largest networks and clubs in the mortgage sector. Regardless of the customer, I view it as my responsibility to provide the best service possible.

What have you done to build that reputation?

I firmly believe that actions speak louder than words. My reputation has been built by taking decisive actions rather than merely discussing them. However, this is not achievable without collaboration.

Both internally and externally, maintaining a robust network of individuals who can support you is crucial.

Was there anyone you modelled yourself on or drew inspiration from?

While I haven’t modelled myself after a specific individual, I consider learning from anyone to be valuable. My father’s work ethic is particularly inspiring.

At 71, he continues to work tirelessly, reminding me that if he can do it every day, then I have no reason not to strive for excellence myself.

Do you feel like you have achieved your aim?

Despite setting ambitious targets, I feel I haven’t fully achieved my aim. While I am pleased with the progress and accomplishments thus far, I believe there is still considerable work to be done.

Why is it important to develop your personal brand?

Developing a personal brand is essential so people understand your expertise and values. This brand can evolve, but certain core values should remain constant. For me, these include being a thought leader, a change-maker, and consistently doing the right thing.

How do you maintain your reputation?

Maintaining a reputation is critical. I achieve this by making sure I have the facts I need, staying informed about market trends and engaging with a diverse range of articles and books. I also believe that education and knowledge are fundamental to this.

Although there are parameters to work within organisations, Santander’s speak-up culture has empowered me in recent years to voice my opinions and make a positive difference.

What are you doing now to inspire or set an example to others?

Currently, I am involved in a passion project focused on networking. In October 2024, Atlyn Forde, Aleka Gutzmore, and I organised a unique Black Mortgage and Professionals and Allies networking event. The feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, and we received multiple requests for the event to be repeated. Consequently, we planned to host three more events in 2025, with the most recent taking place on 10 February under the theme ‘confidence and collaboration’.

Although we initially encountered some resistance, I am pleased to see the event is recognised as inclusive and welcoming to all. The February event had over 100 people in attendance and showcased career starters alongside experienced professionals.

Some key takeaways from the event included:

Embrace the role of CEO in your career

Confidence is a crucial factor in achieving success

Professional and personal networking are essential

Collaboration and relationships lead to better opportunities

The event’s primary objectives were to:

Foster inclusivity within the mortgage industry

Empower professionals at all levels

Build a community of like-minded individuals

Provide valuable insights on career advancement and networking

I encourage anyone interested in collaborating, supporting, or sponsoring the event to reach out to Forde, Gutzmore, or myself.

We are dedicated to continuing to support a more inclusive mortgage industry.