FTB affordability is improving but the deposit problem still remains – Bamford

There’s no question that recent weeks have brought some genuinely welcome developments for first-time buyers.

We’ve seen a steady stream of more positive ‘noise’ in the market: Rightmove reporting average monthly mortgage payments for new buyers are down nearly £100 year-on-year, a number of lenders relaxing income multiples to broaden mortgage access, and the latest figures from Halifax showing a modest but notable rise in house prices, suggesting improved market confidence.

For a market segment that’s faced wave after wave of affordability challenges in recent years, this feels like some sustained ‘good news’.

Deposits are still an issue

Before we get carried away, it’s important we pause and recognise that one major obstacle still looms large for most would-be new buyers, namely the deposit. Despite all the progress being made on product innovation, pricing, and affordability metrics, the reality is that many aspiring first-time buyers still find the deposit hurdle the biggest one to get over.

For a start, we have house prices. Admittedly, we can take some confidence in a market where house prices are rising but not damagingly so.

However, what does that mean for potential first-timers? According to the latest Halifax House Price Index, the average UK property price stood at £298,237 in July, up from £297,157 the previous month. That’s a 0.4% monthly increase – the largest seen since the start of the year.

And while this upward movement is relatively modest, it still means the deposit requirement continues to edge higher. A 10% deposit now equates to almost £30,000. Even if we take a more conservative first-time buyer purchase price of, say, £235,000, a 5% deposit still means finding £11,750 upfront – a figure that remains out of reach, particularly for those who spend a large amount of their income on renting, for example.

And that’s the crux of the issue. While the narrative has understandably shifted toward improved affordability – thanks to falling fixed rates, rising incomes, and supportive affordability metrics – the biggest barrier for most is getting over the deposit starting line in the first place.

High-LTV products are key

It’s why the role of high-loan-to-value (LTV) mortgages remains absolutely critical. There’s been genuine progress here, with more lenders offering 95% LTV products again, and in some cases with greater flexibility around criteria.

But not every lender is back in this space, and among those who are, pricing is often a sticking point. We’re still seeing rates for 95% LTV deals that can push the limits of affordability. For borrowers without access to family wealth, even modest differences in interest rates can make or break their ability to proceed.

There is clearly more work to be done to help lenders feel comfortable operating in the high-LTV space. One option that deserves more attention is the use of credit risk mitigants such as private mortgage insurance, which can give lenders the cover they need to price these products more competitively. These tools exist and could be used more widely to support greater choice for borrowers without increasing systemic risk.

Meanwhile, much of the recent media noise has focused on the return of 100% LTV products, and while these generate headlines, the reality is that the number of actual offerings remains extremely limited.

There are currently only around 15-18 true 100% LTV products on the market, many of which are highly targeted or come with premium pricing. Most require applicants to have demonstrated consistent rent payments, and some restrict who can apply – based on geography, for example, or requirements around being an existing customer.

These are valuable products for specific borrower types, but they are not – and should not be seen as – a silver bullet for the wider deposit problem.

If we’re serious about broadening access to homeownership, particularly for younger renters without financial support from family, then the priority has to be ensuring 95% LTV lending is not only available, but sustainable and affordable. That means more competition in this space, better pricing, and a regulatory and risk environment that supports responsible lending.

Because while we should absolutely welcome the progress made in recent weeks, we have to stay focused on, what is for many, the real barrier – raising that deposit. If we don’t address that head-on, then all the good news on rates, incomes, and affordability metrics will only benefit those who are already halfway there. For the rest, the door to ownership could be closed for some time.