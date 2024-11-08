Unlocking the future of homeownership with a holistic approach – Ganatra

The dream of homeownership has long been a cornerstone of financial security for families across the UK.

For many, owning a home represents not just a roof over their heads, but also a key to long-term financial stability and generational wealth. While this aspiration resonates strongly across the country, it is easy for those in the South East of England to find themselves in a “house price bubble”, in which the steep rise in property values can seem out of reach.

However, the landscape changes when we consider the broader picture – house prices in other parts of the UK can be more affordable, and with a variety of strategies, homeownership can still be achievable for many.

One of the critical challenges we face today is the widening gap between house prices and wage growth, a trend that has been developing for years. Yet, despite this, many potential buyers are finding paths into the housing market by leveraging creative solutions such as raising a deposit with the help of the so-called ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’.

While interest rates are higher than we’ve seen in recent years, it is still possible to secure mortgage repayments that are on par with, or even lower than, what one might pay in rent. This is particularly true when considering the lower property prices in regions outside the South East, where affordability is more attainable.

Family assistance and affordability

The role of family wealth in facilitating homeownership is a double-edged sword.

On one hand, access to generational wealth undeniably creates advantages for some, offering first-time buyers the chance to secure a deposit or benefit from financial support that might otherwise be unavailable. On the other hand, this is not a new phenomenon.

Family support in the form of gifted deposits has been a long-standing aspect of home buying for generations.

Another aspect is that while the lack of available housing has certainly driven up prices, it is not the only factor that may push borrowers toward longer mortgage terms. Rising interest rates are also driving this shift, as extended terms can make monthly payments more manageable for buyers.

The UK mortgage market has always been built on offering a wide range of choices for borrowers, and the trend toward longer-term mortgages reflects this diversity.

However, this solution is not one-size-fits-all.

As mortgage advisers, we have a responsibility to guide clients through these options, helping them weigh the benefits of smaller payments against the potential drawbacks of carrying debt for a longer period.

Ultimately, longer terms may be the right choice for some, but not for all, underscoring the ongoing importance of personalised financial advice.

Broader thinking from lenders

One of the positive trends in the housing market is the growing willingness of lenders to accept various forms of gifted deposits, such as those offered by Atom Bank and many smaller building societies.

This flexibility is critical in helping first-time buyers get a foothold on the property ladder, and it’s a step in the right direction toward giving borrowers more options. By continuing to expand the range of acceptable deposit types, lenders can further support aspiring homeowners in today’s challenging market.

As we consider the broader health of the UK housing market, one crucial issue stands out: unlocking the wealth tied up in property.

The equity release market, which allows homeowners to access the value of their homes, has been under strain for some time. Despite the demand for such products, the market remains relatively underdeveloped, with too few lenders and advisers actively participating.

This limits the growth potential of equity release as a viable solution for many homeowners.

Moreover, if we are serious about addressing the broader challenges of housing availability, we must also consider the potential of the downsizer market. Building more homes that appeal to older homeowners, such as bungalows or other downsizer-friendly properties, could free up larger family homes for new buyers.

While developers may be reluctant to prioritise such homes due to land usage concerns, there is significant potential in taking a holistic approach to housing development that looks beyond just first-time buyers.

Many strands to the homeownership conversation

The UK housing market is a complex ecosystem, with multiple factors influencing its health and sustainability.

From the affordability of homes across different regions to the role of family wealth and the shifting dynamics of mortgage terms, there is no single solution to the challenges we face. However, by focusing on innovation, flexibility, and advice-driven decisions, we can create a more balanced housing market that serves the needs of all segments – first-time buyers, downsizers, and everyone in between.

In the years ahead, the key to unlocking homeownership for future generations will be in expanding choices, creating policies that address the needs of a diverse population, and ensuring that advice and financial support are available to those who need it most.

As we navigate these changes, one thing remains clear: homeownership will continue to be a critical component of financial security for families across the UK, and it is our responsibility to ensure that this dream remains within reach.