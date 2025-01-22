Suffolk BS extends charitable partnerships for a further two years

Suffolk Building Society has extended its charitable partnerships with four organisations until 2026.

The lender restructured its charity programme in 2022 to support four charities, pledging donations, staff volunteering houses, fundraising events and engagement.

Suffolk Building Society has teamed up with Ipswich Housing Action Group, Emmaus Suffolk and Lighthouse Women’s Aid as part of its Safe Homes for Suffolk campaign to tackle homelessness, isolation and domestic abuse.

The firm also supports Suffolk Wildlife Trust as part of its Saving Suffolk campaign. The lender is helping to support a nature reserve in Martlesham.

Richard Norrington (pictured), CEO of Suffolk Building Society, said: “We were founded 175 years ago to help people acquire land and well-built homes, and in doing so, secure the vote. As well as protecting members’ savings and supporting their homeownership ambitions, environmental and social issues remain central to our mission today.

“When we partnered with these four excellent organisations in 2022, we knew they were facing challenges accessing funding, and the cost-of-living crisis has exacerbated the situation. It therefore made sense to continue these successful partnerships for another two years, particularly given the extent to which our members and staff have engaged with the charities, whether by volunteering, attending member events, donating in branch, or by fundraising individually.”

Sponsored Five ways we’ve improved our Premier service Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

In February last year, it was reported that the building society had donated over £45,000 to the local charities.