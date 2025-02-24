Race Equality Week 2025: How the mortgage industry can drive change – Chahal

Race Equality Week is an annual UK-wide movement which aims to address the barriers to race equality in the workplace.

The movement was started by community interest company Race Matters, which itself was set up in 2020 to accelerate meaningful change in the world of work —change that is relevant, addresses the workplace issues that ethnically diverse employees face, and is action-oriented and impact-driven.

Race Equality Week now brings together more than five thousand organisations engaged, reaching more than five million employees in a huge range of sectors. This year it took place from 3 to 9 February, giving us in the mortgage industry an opportunity to reflect on our role in fostering diversity, equity and inclusion.

This year’s theme, #EveryActionCounts, is a powerful reminder that meaningful change comes from collective, tangible actions and the mortgage industry has a critical part to play.

Race Equality Week, spearheaded by Race Equality Matters, is more than just a campaign; it’s a call to action. It urges businesses and individuals to go beyond conversations and implement real solutions that create lasting impact. For the mortgage industry, this presents an opportunity to not only support the initiative but also lead by example in driving racial equity within our sector.

Why race equality matters in the mortgage industry

The mortgage industry is at the heart of one of life’s most significant milestones: owning a home. It’s an industry that touches lives across all communities, making it essential for us to ensure that our practices are inclusive and equitable. However, like many sectors, we face challenges in achieving true diversity – both within our workforce and in how we serve our clients and customers.

By supporting and taking action following Race Equality Week, we can take steps to address these challenges and demonstrate our commitment to creating a fairer, more inclusive industry.

How the mortgage market can support Race Equality Week

Here are some practical ways all organisations in the mortgage industry, both large and small, can get involved and make a difference:

Commit to diversity in recruitment

Building a more inclusive workforce starts with recruitment. Review your hiring practices to ensure they are free from bias and designed to attract candidates from diverse backgrounds. Consider implementing blind CV reviews or expanding outreach efforts to underrepresented communities. Representation matters—and it starts with who we bring into our organisations.

Leadership training and development

Change begins at the top. Provide senior leaders with equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) training to equip them with the tools they need to drive meaningful change. Leaders set the tone for organisational culture, so their commitment to race equality is crucial.

Engage with local communities

The mortgage industry has a unique opportunity to directly engage with diverse communities. Partner with organisations that promote racial equality or sponsor events during the next Race Equality Week. These partnerships not only support important causes but also help build trust with underrepresented groups.

Turn awareness into action

Race Equality Week reminds us that awareness alone is not enough – action is what drives progress. As an industry, we have a responsibility not only to support this initiative but also to embed its principles into our long-term strategies.

By committing to diversity in recruitment, investing in leadership training, engaging with communities, reviewing our products, and empowering our workforce, we can take meaningful steps toward creating an equitable future for all. Together, we can show that every action truly does count – and ensure that racial equality becomes a cornerstone of the mortgage industry.

