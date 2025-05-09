Finding the right balance – Weiss

Responsible lending achieves the right balance between protecting customers from harm and carefully assessing a case to understand every nuance of a customer’s financial situation to offer an affordable deal.

It’s a work in progress to balance borrowing risk with maintaining a healthy mortgage market, working hard to serve all borrower tiers.

Recently, the government, keen to broaden access to homeownership, has been reviewing financial regulations, prompting the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) CEO, Nikhil Rathi, to ask the government to define an acceptable level of consumer harm if regulations were relaxed.

Soon after, the Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey issued a warning: higher-risk lending inevitably leads to more repossessions.

The backstory

Mortgage lenders operate within the broader UK lending rules overseen by the Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA), established in response to the financial crisis. On a more detailed level, lenders must also comply with the Mortgage Conduct of Business (MCOB) rules.

One key measure introduced by the Financial Policy Committee (FPC) was a recommendation that mortgage lenders should not extend more than 15% of their residential lending at loan-to-income (LTI) ratios above four-and-a-half times income.

In June 2017, additional measures required lenders to apply a stress test of +3% to all loans to safeguard against rising interest rates. These measures remain to protect both mortgage borrowers and the health of the economy.

In August 2022, the FPC withdrew the affordability test after an industry-wide consultation concluded that rising interest rates were already providing a natural affordability buffer.

The debate over regulation remains important.

While tighter lending rules do little to ease affordability for first-time buyers struggling to save for a deposit, looser regulation – without a simultaneous increase in new housing supply – could drive house prices even higher, creating different affordability challenges down the line.

Striking the right balance

At Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries, we work hard every day to lend responsibly while ensuring affordability for borrowers, tailoring solutions to suit the complexity of their financial situation.

The discussion about what responsible lending looks like will continue, as adviser and lender awareness of vulnerable customers continues to rise and mortgage interest rates remain changeable. UK lenders and advisers will remain alert, balancing risk with the need to help borrowers secure the right mortgage deals that work for their circumstances.

The bespoke approach

Flexibility is key to supporting good-quality borrowers with complex financial profiles and good credit histories. Our Bespoke range has been designed to accommodate diverse income streams and changing financial circumstances.

For buy-to-let (BTL) landlords, affordability challenges have been eased through options and propositions like top slicing, allowing personal income to supplement rental income in affordability calculations.

For some applicants, a lender’s willingness to offer five times income or extend terms beyond age 75 can be the difference between a ‘yes’ or a ‘no’ for the application. For others, the ability to take a shorter-term loan with overpayment flexibility is the key to achieving their financial goals.

With property ownership and investment strategies becoming more diverse, lenders should consider assessing affordability based on real-life circumstances while balancing additional criteria.

Service and detail matter

Common-sense lending relies on consistency. Affordability assessments have moved far beyond checking payslips and applying an income multiple.

That’s why we must continue to take a flexible approach to applications to support both our brokers and their clients.