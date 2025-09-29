Rising Star: Michelle O’Shea, CHL Mortgages

The Rising Star feature spotlights people who have been working in the mortgage sector for fewer than three years.

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking to Michelle O’Shea, lending support specialist at CHL Mortgages, which is part of the Chetwood Bank family.

What does your role at CHL Mortgages entail and how long have you been doing it?

I‘ve been in my lending support role at CHL Mortgages for three years. My main role is phone-based, speaking to brokers about new enquiries, supporting them when keying applications and giving them any help that they may need throughout the whole application process. I also speak with solicitors about cases that have been offered up to completion.

What attracted you to working in the mortgage/property/finance sector?

Throughout my career, I’ve taken on a variety of roles – from serving in the Armed Forces to working as an accounts technician and a teaching assistant. Each experience has helped me build valuable skills, but I reached a stage where I wanted to take on a completely new challenge. The mortgage and finance sector appealed to me precisely because it offered something different.

What were you doing in the five years before starting here or what was your first job?

I joined the army at 18 and served for six years as an administration assistant. During that time, I gained experience across a variety of roles – from office-based administration to working in the intelligence section, regimental police, and even serving as a drill and weapons instructor at one point!

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I think being able to communicate and enjoy interacting with others is an important and valuable skill.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

I need to work on my confidence. I doubt myself sometimes and need to remind myself I can do something, even if it feels daunting at the beginning.

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

I see myself continuing to grow my knowledge and experience within CHL Mortgages under Chetwood Bank. I’m thoroughly enjoying cross-training with ModaMortgages and am looking forward to seeing how the company evolves.

If present-day you could go back in time and tell yourself something five years ago, what would it be?

Age is just a number and there’s no need to worry or feel anxious about starting a new career change at any time.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve tackled so far in your career?

Being given the opportunity to completely change my career path was daunting, but I’m so grateful that I was given the chance to do so.

What’s one thing about your role/job that you didn’t expect when you began it?

One thing I didn’t expect when I began this role was how quickly I would build confidence in using a completely new system. I’ve been able to not only learn it effectively but also troubleshoot and resolve many of the issues brokers face when keying in applications or accessing their accounts.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

I’d love to be able to see into the future. It would be amazing to have the ability to anticipate trends, make informed decisions and formulate effective strategies to stay ahead of the curve.

What do you do to unwind?

I enjoy taking my two cockapoos, Willa and Maddy, out jogging. It helps me unwind and switch off if things have been a bit hectic.

What would you do if you won £10m on the lottery?

Bank it and live off the interest!