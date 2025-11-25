Now Renters’ Rights has settled in, the BTL market awaits what the Budget brings – Armstrong

The buy-to-let (BTL) market this month has been shaped by two major developments: the looming Budget and the government’s implementation roadmap for the Renters’ Rights Act.

With the Budget just a day away, I won’t add to the speculation – only say that we’re all eager for clarity so we can move forward confidently in whatever new landscape emerges.

The Renters’ Rights Act has been on the horizon for some time, but we now know its first elements will take effect in May next year. The government’s roll-out plan gives landlords time to prepare, and while change can feel daunting, it also brings opportunities for a more streamlined, transparent system where we, as intermediaries, play a vital role in guiding and supporting.

Against this backdrop, lenders have made some encouraging moves this month with product updates and criteria improvements designed to help landlords thrive. Let’s take our usual whistle-stop tour of the highlights.

Newness in the BTL market

First up, this month has seen OSB Group launch its new specialist BTL lender, Rely.

Its lending solutions are driven by a mortgage technology platform that offers greater speed to decisions while reducing admin burden, while for more complex or unusual cases that require additional guidance, Rely’s team is on hand to support. The lender offers a broad range of products that are suitable for all landlords, from first-time through to those with large and growing portfolios.

Aldermore introduced limited-edition rates and product switch rates to provide more client options. The BTL limited editions include a two-year fixed at 4.09% for landlords with single residential investment properties available up to 75% loan to value (LTV) with a 3% fee, plus a two-year fixed house in multiple occupation (HMO) product at 4.49%, also up to 75% LTV with a 3% fee. Both limited editions come with a free valuation and assisted legals for remortgages.

Metro Bank re-entered the 80% LTV BTL market and reduced rates by up to 50 basis points (bps). Its BTL range for purchase and remortgage now features both two-year and five-year fixed products up to 80% LTV priced at 5.69% with a product fee of £1,999. The maximum loan size for each is £500,000.

Limited company borrowers are also included in this update.

Foundation Home Loans announced product changes in its Select Fixed Fee range, aimed at clients looking for larger loan sizes. The F1 Select Fixed Fee five-year fixed has been reduced by 0.1% to 5.39% with a £4,995 fee up to 75% LTV. A new F2 Holiday Let Select Fixed Fee five-year product was launched with a rate of 6.04% and a £7,995 fee up to 75% LTV. Both products have a minimum loan size of £300,000.

Darlington Building Society launched limited company BTL products with the aim of making limited company lending accessible, transparent and adaptable. The new range is available to first-time buyers and first-time landlords as well as more experienced investors. There is no minimum income required and holiday lets are accepted. The range features a two-year fixed at 5.29% and a five-year fixed at 5.39%, both available up to 75% LTV with a product fee of £999.

Kensington Mortgages announced new two-year fixed BTL Prime products in direct response to broker feedback. Rates on the new products start from 3.89% at 75% LTV with a 3% fee and free valuation. Different fee options are available in the range. HMO and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) rates start at 4.44%, also at 75% LTV with a 3% fee and free valuation.

The lender is now offering free valuations on all BTL products.

Updates to criteria

Turning our attention to some criteria announcements this month, Paragon has launched a multi-property proposition targeting landlords with growing portfolios.

The new proposition lets you apply for four or more properties in a single application, saving clients time, money and hassle. There are no application fees, only one independent legal advice (ILA) certificate required, and a single underwriter assigned to the whole application. All current products are included as well as any property type – single self-contained units, HMOs, MUFBs or a mixture.

Santander now allows brokers to accept product transfer offers on behalf of clients. When submitting a transfer request, brokers must sign a declaration confirming client consent. Once the offer is issued, brokers have 14 days to accept online and can choose the start date if early switching is allowed. Clients will no longer receive an acceptance link.

Zephyr Homeloans has refined how it assesses valuations on flats above commercial and other properties in the vicinity of commercial. It now places greater emphasis upon rentability, rather than just saleability or mortgageability, better recognising the real potential in well-located properties.

BM Solutions has made a change to its lending policy to support landlords wishing to continue managing their portfolios later into retirement.

The maximum age at the end of term for both BTL and let to buy customers has been increased from 80 to 99 years old and applies to both personal and limited company mortgages. However, the eldest borrower must still submit the application before their 75th birthday. The maximum term remains at 40 years.