The AI revolution in mortgages: Feasibility, timelines, and safeguarding broker roles – Part 2 – Flavin

It seems that the way to survive as a broker in the new artificial intelligence (AI) world is to capitalise on the one thing that can't be taken from us… human interaction and emotional intelligence.

Elevating the broker’s perceived value in the age of AI

As a broker, business owner and now a business coach, I’ve seen brokers navigate countless shifts – from paper applications to digital platforms. Today, with AI automating tasks like data crunching and affordability checks, a critical question arises: how can brokers boost their perceived value to clients in a hybrid world where technology handles so much? Drawing on insights from industry trends and successful hybrid models, here’s a practical guide to enhancing your value proposition.

By focusing on emotional intelligence, tailored expertise, and strategic use of AI, brokers can stand out as indispensable partners in their clients’ financial journey.

Lead with empathy and personalised communication

In a world where AI can generate a decision in principle (DIP) in minutes, what clients crave is human connection. The majority of a broker’s value in a hybrid model lies in emotional support and relationship management. To elevate your perceived value, prioritise empathy at key touchpoints.

Actionable tip: Offer personalised video messages or voice calls at high-anxiety moments, like offer acceptance or conveyancing. For example, after an AI-generated affordability report, send a short video: “Hi Jane, I’ve reviewed your profile – you’re in great shape for a £300,000 mortgage. Let’s chat about your options!” This builds trust, showing you’re not just a faceless app but a real expert in their corner.

Case study insight: Green Mortgages boosted client satisfaction by integrating WhatsApp and video calls into its 95% paper-free process, ensuring clients feel heard despite heavy automation.

Impact: Clients perceive you as a guide, not a processor, increasing loyalty and referrals, as studies suggest that clients value emotional reassurance over speed alone.

Position yourself as a financial coach, not just a mortgage broker

The old model of “I’ll get you a mortgage” is fading. Clients now expect holistic, outcome-driven advice. By leveraging AI’s insights, you can shift from transactional deal-making to life goal coaching, enhancing your value as a strategic partner.

Actionable tip: Use AI-generated data (e.g., spending patterns from open banking) to offer broader financial insights. For instance, if the AI flags high discretionary spending, suggest budgeting tweaks to boost affordability: “If we adjust your savings plan, you could qualify for a better rate.” This positions you as a financial optimiser, not just a rate-chaser.

Case study insight: MPowered Mortgages’ brokers use AI chatbots to handle routine queries, freeing them to advise on complex cases like self-employed income or remortgaging strategies, which clients perceive as high-value expertise.

Impact: Clients see you as integral to their long-term financial health, increasing lifetime value. Firms adopting this approach report up to 25% higher retention rates.

Leverage AI to amplify your expertise

AI isn’t your competitor – it’s your superpower. By transparently showcasing how you harness AI, you reinforce your role as a tech-savvy expert, appealing to digital-native clients while maintaining Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) compliance.

Actionable tip: Be transparent about AI’s role in your process. For example, when presenting mortgage options, say: “Our AI analysed 24 months of your finances to find these top three products, which I’ve reviewed to ensure they match your goals.” This blends tech’s speed with your judgement, enhancing credibility. Habito’s use of AI for fraud detection, paired with human oversight, cut document review times by 52 minutes per case, impressing clients with efficiency.

Tech suggestion: Invest in a broker dashboard such as Keychain that integrates AI insights (e.g., affordability reports, product matches) with a client portal for seamless updates. This shows clients you’re cutting-edge without sacrificing personal oversight.

Impact: Transparency about AI builds trust, especially among younger buyers (70% of whom prefer digital journeys). It also differentiates you from both outdated manual brokers and impersonal robo-apps.

Master complex cases where AI falls short

While AI excels at standard cases (e.g., employed borrowers with clean credit), complex scenarios – self-employed clients, crypto-derived deposits, or inconsistent income – still need human finesse. Positioning yourself as the go-to expert for these cases elevates your value.

Actionable tip: Specialise in niche markets where AI struggles. For example, when AI flags an anomaly (e.g., a foreign deposit), craft a compelling ‘explanatory note’ for lenders, showcasing your advocacy skills. In my coaching, I’ve seen brokers who focus on self-employed clients win referrals by solving cases that robo-platforms reject.

Case study insight: MPowered’s brokers handle 400 fewer routine calls weekly thanks to AI chatbots, allowing them to focus on high-value, complex cases that require human narrative and persuasion.

Impact: Clients with non-standard needs view you as indispensable, boosting your reputation and securing higher-value cases.

Build lifetime relationships with proactive engagement

In a hybrid model, AI can monitor rate changes or remortgage opportunities, but only a human can turn those insights into lasting relationships. Proactive outreach transforms you from a one-off broker to a trusted lifetime adviser.

Actionable tip: Use AI-driven CRM tools to flag opportunities (e.g.: “Your rate ends in six months – let’s explore options”) and follow up with personal calls or emails. This shows clients you’re invested in their long-term success, not just the initial deal.

Case study insight: Green Mortgages’ hybrid model uses AI to track client portfolios, prompting brokers to reach out with tailored remortgage advice, resulting in an uptick in repeat business.

Impact: Proactive engagement increases client lifetime value by 15-30%, as clients return for remortgages and refer others.

Compete on clarity and transparency

Clients value brokers who demystify the process. By combining AI’s precision with clear, jargon-free explanations, you position yourself as a trusted guide in a complex market.

Actionable tip: Translate AI outputs into plain English. For example, when presenting a suitability statement, say: “This mortgage fits because it aligns with your income stability and long-term goals.” Pair this with a simple dashboard showing progress (e.g.: “Legal checks complete – you’re ready to exchange”). This clarity sets you apart from faceless platforms.

Case study insight: Habito’s hybrid model uses AI to generate FCA-compliant suitability statements, which brokers then explain in client-friendly terms, enhancing perceived expertise.

Impact: Clear communication boosts client trust, with 60% of UK borrowers citing transparency as a top factor in choosing a broker.

Putting it all together: Your value proposition

To tie this into a compelling brand promise, tell clients: “We combine the speed and accuracy of cutting-edge AI with the personal expertise you deserve.” This resonates with digitally savvy clients, meets FCA’s consumer duty for transparency, and positions you as a modern, empathetic expert.

In my coaching practice, I’ve seen brokers who adopt these strategies – empathy, coaching, AI leverage, niche expertise, proactive outreach, and clarity – increase their perceived value by 30-40%, measured by client retention and referrals. Start by auditing your client touchpoints: where can AI save time, and where can you add human value? Invest in a simple AI tool (like a chatbot or CRM) and train your team to pivot from admin to advisory roles.

Final thoughts: Thriving in the AI era with confidence and humanity

As the mortgage industry stands on the cusp of an AI-driven transformation, the path forward for brokers is clear: embrace the hybrid model to amplify your value, not diminish it. By blending AI’s efficiency with your unique strengths – empathy, nuanced expertise, and proactive relationship-building – you can redefine your role from transactional broker to trusted financial coach.

The success of firms like Habito, Green Mortgages, and MPowered Mortgages proves this isn’t theoretical; it’s happening now, with tangible gains in efficiency, compliance, and client loyalty.

I’ve seen brokers who lean into this shift not only survive but thrive, boosting retention by up to 40% and carving out a niche as indispensable advisers. So, take the leap: audit your processes, integrate AI strategically, and double down on the human touch. The future of broking is bright – and it’s one where you, the broker, remain at the heart of the client’s journey.

Let’s shape a future where technology empowers, not replaces, the human connection.