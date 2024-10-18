Know Your BDM: Isaac Allen, Standard Life Home Finance

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking to Isaac Allen, business development manager (BDM) at later life lender, Standard Life Home Finance.

Which locations do you cover in your role at Standard Life Home Finance?

I’m responsible for the South of the country, essentially everything South of Birmingham.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Empathy is key when working with advisers because it helps you understand their challenges and priorities. By putting yourself in their shoes, you can offer better support and solutions that lead to a better customer outcome, strengthening the relationship with both advisers and their clients.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

I’d like to work on being patient. I always want a resolution as quickly as possible, but I know some processes take time. Finding the balance between efficiency and patience is something I’m aiming for.

What’s the hardest part of your job?

The hardest part is saying no if we’re unable to meet a particular customer’s needs. We want to support as many advisers and customers as possible, so it’s difficult when we can’t accept a case and deliver the outcome they deserve, even though that’s always the goal.

What do you love most about your job?

Meeting new people and hearing how they got into the industry. It’s rewarding to see how we help customers and make a real impact on their lives.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

There is not one standout piece of advice, however ‘every day is a school day’ springs to mind. It reminds me there’s always something new to pick up, no matter how experienced you are. It hopefully keeps you sharp and adaptable.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

I use LinkedIn, I subscribe to all the financial services publications, and advisers are always a great source of information.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

We deal with plenty of quirky properties, but the one that springs to mind is a client that collected war memorabilia and had a tank and artillery in their garage; not the sort of thing you would expect someone to keep at a property.

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened and how did you resolve the problem(s)?

One of our clients had an interest-only mortgage that had matured and they left it to the last minute to speak to an adviser; a repossession order had been instructed so it was a real race against the clock to get the mortgage repaid. We had to make sure the case completed within three weeks, so that included the valuer, our solicitors and the client’s solicitors working in tandem. It was great that the client got to stay in their property.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

In all honesty, I kind of fell into the industry by chance around eight years ago like many, but since then I can’t see myself in any other; as I stated earlier, it’s great meeting new people. Every connection opens opportunities to learn, grow, and find new ways to help others. It’s a constant reminder that relationships are the core of any business.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I’d be an estate agent. There’s something satisfying about helping people find the right home or property, plus it’s a role where you’re always meeting new people and negotiating deals.

What did you want to be growing up?

A footballer, like most. If Harry Maguire can get in that England squad, maybe there is hope for me yet.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

It would definitely be the ability to fly. No more passport control, Ryanair flights or dealing with delays – just straight to the destination, hassle-free.

What is your strategy for tackling challenges?

I like to break challenges down into smaller, manageable parts. I tackle the biggest issues first, keep focused on quick wins, and adjust as I go. It keeps things moving without getting overwhelmed.

What is your greatest skill(s), either work- or non-work-related?

My greatest skill is being able to talk to anyone. It’s a big advantage in my job, making it easier to connect with people and build relationships quickly.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

I do like a ‘would you rather’ question. Would you rather fight 100 chicken-sized T-Rexes or one T-Rex-sized chicken? I’m going for the 100-chicken-sized T-Rexes.