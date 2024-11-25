Know Your BDM: Emma Ward, More2life

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking to Emma Ward, head of sales operations at later life lender More2life.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at More2life?

My role supports the More2life team, which provides advisers with the support they need working in the later life market across the UK. I need to make sure my team is well-equipped to support advisers who are new to the industry or very experienced. My main priority is to make sure the telephony frontline teams have all the knowledge and tools required to support advisers. I am extremely lucky to work alongside a really knowledgeable sales team, both office- and field-based.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

The ability to listen well and find solutions quickly, as the industry works at a fast pace. It’s crucial to listen, understand and react quickly to support my team, the adviser and the end customer. There are some things that take time to deliver, but a fast start using collaboration across the business leads to better customer outcomes.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

I have rediscovered my passion for walking recently after completing a Cancer Research UK challenge. I would like to do some challenging walks and go exploring further in the Lake and Peak Districts. I find it a great way to switch off and reset, along with a weekly musical theatre dance class, which is great fun.

What’s the hardest part of your job?

The hardest part is knowing some customers still are not getting the advice they need. The needs of customers over the years have changed based on increasing property prices and inflation not keeping up. This has led to mortgage prisoners and some customers struggling when approaching retirement age; our industry has needed to adapt and innovate to meet these challenges. Ensuring customers receive the right advice and that lenders develop suitable products is crucial, and More2life has been at the cutting edge of doing that.

What do you love most about your job?

Seeing and hearing the positive impact we have on the end customer through great products and service. I often get emails from advisers who are grateful for the support the team has given to achieve their customer’s goals. What I am really enjoying currently is seeing all the innovation around new products coming to the market, such as our recent Maxi Zero ERC product with no early repayment charges at all; it’s exciting to see such growth and positive steps.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

I have been given a few over the years. One is before I even had a career, when I was 17. A musical theatre director once said: “If you get asked if you can do fire breathing, say yes and then find out how to do it.” What I always remember about that is to keep being ambitious, growing and learning to progress. I have had some great managers over the years, and I have learnt a lot from them all. I have grown most when I’ve been given opportunities to try new things and challenge myself, which has led to that growth and self-confidence.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

I speak to my colleagues and advisers in the industry; there are some really knowledgeable people around me, and to keep up to date, I ask questions about things they have seen, heard and experienced. I utilise data to identify trends and spot things that are about to happen; I love a good graph. Reading news articles and listening to podcasts is another great way to get insights about new things happening. It’s one of the things I tend to do in the morning to keep me informed and ready for the day ahead.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

I enjoy finding solutions in an environment that is always looking ahead. Financial services gives me that, particularly later life lending. I have seen great progress since I joined the sector, delivering positive outcomes. My day-to-day role combines strategy with people leadership, two things I am passionate about and enjoy. I have been working in financial services for 14 years next year and it’s the best decision I made to move from management in the retail sector.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I enjoy meeting new people and excitement, so working in an estate agency would be a great opportunity to do that. Helping people find their dream homes would be very rewarding.

What did you want to be growing up?

I wanted to be a performer or a teacher. I still do amateur dramatics now from time to time but I have never taken the leap to do it professionally. I watch a lot at the theatre, and luckily my teenage daughter shares the same passion.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

I would love to be able to grant wishes when someone really needs help; if I could get an alert sent to my brain and transport myself to them, a bit like a Fairy Godmother. Maybe they are low on confidence or struggling with something. To be able to help them turn things around would be an amazing gift.

What is your strategy for tackling challenges?

To tackle challenges, you need to be prepared to start acting quickly. This may not always be the end solution, but to start, you need to review the facts of the challenge compared to perception. Listening and gaining facts of the past and the present are key before you can move forward. Thinking about what you need to overcome the challenge and bringing others together to combine knowledge and skill will make it easier to achieve a result. Finally, asking: What does the end result look like to be able to say that the challenge has been completed?

What is your greatest skill(s), either work- or non-work-related?

The ability to stay calm in most situations. I am a very logical thinker, and this helps me manage day-to-day challenges with a sense of calm. I also know most 90s dance routines from the Spice Girls and Steps – they are ingrained in my memory. Feel free to reach out if anyone can make use of those skills.