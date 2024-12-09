Know Your BDM: Jennifer Alderman, Coventry BS

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking to Jennifer Alderman, business development manager (BDM) at Coventry Building Society.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Coventry Building Society?

I cover the South West area of London, where I support over 1,000 advisers among the top 250 firms in the area. I also work alongside my colleague Joel, who is a telephone BDM.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Every day, I engage with a wide variety of individuals. It’s essential to be approachable, empathetic, and open to understanding their unique challenges. Building strong relationships means adapting my approach to fit the specific needs of each firm, ensuring they feel supported and understood throughout the process.

What’s the hardest part of your job?

One of the biggest challenges in my role, particularly over the last couple of years, has been navigating the volatility of the UK housing market. With fluctuating interest rates, changing policies, and shifting economic conditions, it is vital that I stay well-informed and research the latest mortgage market opportunities and headwinds. The market is evolving rapidly – keeping up with these developments has become an essential part of our day-to-day work.

What do you love most about your job?

The incredible people I’ve had the chance to meet. The support and camaraderie within the network of BDMs and the wider team at Coventry Building Society made it easy for me to settle into the role quickly. I’ve been able to build strong relationships and surround myself with a team that truly collaborates and supports one another.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

Always approach your work with the mindset of being self-employed. This advice, which I now pass on to brokers, emphasises the importance of having drive and ambition. In this role, success often comes down to taking ownership of your results. Without that personal drive and sense of responsibility, it’s hard to reach your full potential.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

Through a combination of online research, internal resources, and networking. I regularly read articles and reports shared within the company and rely on LinkedIn to follow pages that highlight key industry updates. I also keep a close eye on government announcements, especially Budget statements that could impact the market.

Connecting with industry leaders on LinkedIn helps me understand current trends and conversations. Additionally, I attend several networking events per year, which provide valuable insights and allow me to stay on top of the latest market developments.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

I got into the financial services industry at a young age, starting with a branch role for around 12 years. It was during that time, through client meetings, that I discovered my passion for mortgages. I’ve always had a love for maths and numbers, which has been a key factor in my career growth, along with the opportunity to work alongside some incredible people. I transitioned from being a broker to a BDM due to the evolving market conditions. This role has given me a deeper understanding of market dynamics, how businesses are structured, and the various ways firms operate.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

If I could do something different in the property sector, I’d probably explore the creative side and become a property developer. I’d love to be involved in refurbishing and redesigning properties, transforming spaces from the ground up. I’ve always had a passion for interior design, so blending that creativity with the property market would be an exciting challenge.

What did you want to be growing up?

All I wanted was to be a vet. However, when I was about 15, I interned at a vet’s office and was immediately thrust into watching them perform operations. It was all a bit too much for me and almost scarred me for life.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

It would definitely be the ability to see into the future. With how unpredictable things can be, especially in today’s market, having insight into what’s coming would allow us to prepare more effectively and avoid heading into the unknown.