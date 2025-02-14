Know Your BDM: Ahmet Tunsay, One Mortgage System

This week, Mortgage Solutions is talking to Ahmet Tunsay, business development manager (BDM) at One Mortgage System (OMS).

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at OMS?

I live in Northfleet, Kent, and work remotely, which allows me to provide flexible support to brokers and firms across the UK. My role involves a mix of virtual engagement and in-person meetings, as I also meet clients face-to-face to better understand their business needs and establish stronger connections.

I cover mortgage and protection brokers and firms nationwide, ensuring they maximise the benefits of OMS CRM. This involves working with a diverse range of advisers, from small independent brokers to larger firms, tailoring solutions to their unique challenges and goals. My aim is to offer personalised, hands-on support to every firm I work with, regardless of size or location.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Building strong relationships is at the heart of my role. It’s not just about selling a product; it’s about understanding the challenges brokers face and being a trusted partner to help solve them. Having been a broker myself, I know first-hand the pressures and inefficiencies they deal with, which helps me connect on a personal level and offer practical solutions through OMS. Whether it’s saving them time, streamlining processes, or reducing repetitive tasks, I’m passionate about making a real difference. It’s all about trust, open communication, and ongoing support to ensure they get the most out of OMS.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

Time management is something I’m always refining. My role requires balancing multiple priorities – client engagement, follow-ups, demos, and ongoing projects – so staying organised and adaptable is key. I’m continually looking for ways to prioritise more effectively, streamline my workflow, and ensure every task gets the focus it deserves. By improving this skill, I aim to enhance my efficiency and provide even greater value to clients and my team.

What is the hardest part of your job?

The hardest part of my job is re-engaging clients who’ve gone quiet. It’s all about finding the right balance between being persistent and respecting their time. Sometimes it takes a bit of creativity, like showing new features or finding the perfect moment to reconnect. Staying patient and adaptable is key since every client’s journey is different, and building trust takes time.

What do you love most about your job?

Helping brokers and firms streamline their work and seeing the difference OMS makes is the most rewarding part of my job. Reducing repetitive tasks, saving time, and enabling them to focus on their clients brings real satisfaction. I also enjoy the problem-solving aspect, in terms of understanding their challenges and finding solutions that make their day-to-day work easier. Seeing brokers succeed with the help of OMS keeps me passionate about what I do.

What is the best piece of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

“Listen more than you speak; understanding your client’s needs will always lead to better solutions.” This advice came from a mentor early in my career and has stayed with me ever since.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

I stay informed through industry events like the Mortgage Broker Expo (MBE) and The Mortgage and Protection Event (TMPE), as well as publications like Mortgage Solutions. Regular conversations with brokers and firms help me stay connected to real-world challenges and emerging trends. This approach ensures I’m always in tune with the market and ready to offer relevant, forward-thinking solutions.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

One of the most complex and memorable cases I’ve worked on involved a client navigating a divorce while also needing a mortgage for debt consolidation. The client was under significant emotional and financial pressure, as they needed to remove their ex-partner from the mortgage and simultaneously consolidate debts to reduce monthly outgoings.

The case was challenging because it required balancing sensitivity with practicality. We had to work through intricate affordability calculations, factoring in both the debt repayments and the reduced income post-divorce. Additionally, the client’s credit history had been impacted due to missed payments during the separation, which added a further layer of complexity to securing the right lender.

After carefully assessing the client’s circumstances, I worked to identify a lender who was flexible with their affordability criteria and open to clients with adverse credit histories. It involved extensive communication between the lender, solicitors, and the client to ensure everything progressed smoothly and within the tight time frame dictated by the divorce proceedings.

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened and how did you resolve the problem(s)?

During my time as a broker, I had a client with complex income sources, including freelance and dividend income. Securing a mortgage required meticulous documentation and collaboration with underwriters to ensure all income was accounted for accurately. Persistence and clear communication won the day.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

My motivation for this career comes from my time as a broker, where I saw how much time and energy could be wasted on admin and clunky systems. Things like repetitive tasks and manual data entry took up so much time that could’ve been spent building client relationships or growing the business. It wasn’t just about productivity; it also added a lot of unnecessary stress.

Moving to OMS felt like a natural transition because I wanted to help other brokers avoid those same headaches. Being able to introduce tools that save time, simplify processes, and make a real difference to their work/life balance is something I’m passionate about. It’s great knowing the work I do has a positive impact on both their business and personal lives, and that keeps me motivated every day.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

If I weren’t a BDM, I’d explore property development. The idea of taking a vision, whether a renovation or a new build, and bringing it to life is really appealing. It’s a mix of creativity, problem-solving, and project management, with the satisfaction of seeing a tangible result at the end. Creating spaces where people live and work would be incredibly rewarding, and every project would bring its own unique challenges and opportunities.