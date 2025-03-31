Know Your BDM: Laura Smith, Saffron for Intermediaries

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking to Laura Smith, business development manager (BDM) at Saffron for Intermediaries

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Saffron for Intermediaries?

I currently look after around 800 actively registered brokers across my region. I encourage every broker I meet to register with Saffron for Intermediaries – whether they are currently placing business with us or not – so they’re kept in the loop on all of our, and the wider market’s, latest developments.

There are so many ways we can support brokers, from helping them develop their business plans to finding tailored solutions for their clients, and I want to make sure they’re aware of every opportunity available to them.

What personal talent or skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Building trust is huge in this role. Brokers need to know they can rely on you, that you’ll pick up the phone when they need you, and that you’ll work with them to find the best solutions – even for the most complex cases. Problem-solving under pressure is another key skill, because no two cases are the same, and being able to think on your feet can make all the difference.

What personal talent or skill would you most like to improve on?

I’d love to improve my ability to analyse data for strategic decision-making. Numbers tell a story, and being able to interpret them quickly and effectively helps identify trends and enhance how we work with brokers.

What’s the hardest part of your job?

The trickiest part of my job is keeping up with a market that’s constantly changing, while making sure brokers get the right support. There’s so much noise out there, especially in a competitive lending landscape, so my role is to cut through all of that and show brokers how we can work together. It’s about helping them feel confident in our proposition and giving them the tools to help their clients.

What do you love most about your job?

What I love most about my job is the variety, hands down. Every day is different, and every broker I work with has their own approach, challenges, and goals. But what really makes the job special is the relationships. Working with brokers over time, seeing them grow, and knowing you’ve played a part in helping them succeed. That’s what makes it truly rewarding.

What’s the best career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

A mentor once told me: “Success isn’t about doing everything; it’s about doing the right things and doing them well.” It stuck with me because it’s so easy to get caught up in trying to juggle everything. But when you focus on what really matters, that’s when you start making a real impact.

What has been the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your career?

The biggest lesson I’ve learnt is adaptability is everything. The mortgage market never stands still, and neither should we. The ability to learn and evolve is what sets the best apart from the rest of the crowd.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

I have a variety of ways of keeping up to date with developments in the market. Lenders Live from Knowledge Bank is great for updates, but I also keep an eye on LinkedIn and TikTok, especially posts from industry experts like Andrew Montlake. Mortgage Solutions is another go-to for staying on top of key trends. But beyond that, a lot of it comes from everyday conversations – whether it’s with brokers, colleagues, or others in the industry.

What is the most quirky or unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

One of the most interesting cases I’ve worked on recently was a 25-acre property with an annexe and stables for personal use. Most lenders were hesitant because of the size of the land and wanted the title split, which would have complicated the deal. But because Saffron really tries to provide solutions for the most complex of cases, we were able to progress without that requirement, making it a win for both the broker and their client.

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened and how did you resolve it?

A self-build case for a £4.8m renovation landed on my desk not long after I joined Saffron. It was above our usual lending limits, so initially, it didn’t look possible. But by working closely with the broker and really understanding the client’s needs, we found a way to structure a bespoke solution. It was a complex case, but that’s what makes this job exciting. The application has since been offered, which was a great result.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

I love working with people and problem-solving, so this career felt like a natural fit. There’s something really satisfying about helping brokers find solutions that genuinely make a difference for their clients.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be?

Honestly, I wouldn’t. Being a BDM is the perfect role for me – it lets me build strong relationships, work creatively, and make a real impact in the industry. I can’t see myself doing anything else.

What did you want to be growing up?

Growing up, I wanted to be an artist. I’ve always been creative and loved expressing ideas visually. I think that creativity has carried over into my role. Thinking outside the box and approaching challenges from different angles all come into play.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I want to continue growing with Saffron, driving innovation, and contributing to the company’s success. I’d also love to take on a mentorship role within the industry, helping the next generation of BDMs develop.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

To fly – not just to escape to hot countries and avoid the cold English winter for an afternoon, but also to get to my meetings faster and without traffic.

What is your strategy for tackling challenges?

Breaking things down into manageable steps. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when faced with a big challenge, but by focusing on one thing at a time, keeping communication clear, and staying adaptable, you can always find a solution.

What is your greatest skill, either work- or non-work-related?

At work, my greatest skill is building lasting relationships and really understanding what brokers and their clients need. Outside of work, it’s creativity – I recently illustrated my first children’s book.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

Someone once asked me: “If you could only use one condiment for the rest of your life, what would it be, and how would it help you as a BDM?” It threw me for a second, but I went with mustard – it’s bold, adaptable, and leaves a lasting impression. Just like I try to do in my role.