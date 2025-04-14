Know Your BDM: Kiale Sheret, BDM at Darlington BS

This week, Mortgage Solutions speaks with Kiale Sheret, business development manager (BDM) at Darlington Building Society.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Darlington Building Society?

I cover the North of England and Scotland, an expansive area with a diverse range of brokers and intermediaries. At present, I work with around 800 active brokers across approximately 270 firms. While it’s a challenge to be everywhere at once, I believe in making the most of every interaction and leveraging Darlington Building Society’s nationwide lending capability to provide brokers with tailored solutions, no matter their location. Our ability to lend across England, Scotland, and Wales is a significant advantage, and I ensure brokers in my area feel the full benefit of this flexibility.

What personal talent or skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Time management is absolutely crucial. Balancing time on the road, meeting brokers, and being readily available to assist with queries can be a juggling act. At Darlington, we pride ourselves on accessibility and responsiveness, so being able to answer calls or respond quickly is key. Having been a broker myself, I know how frustrating it can be when a BDM doesn’t get back to you promptly. I strive to offer brokers the kind of support I’d have wanted – whether that’s introducing them to our unique propositions like our manual underwriting process or assisting with complex cases that might not fit high street lenders’ criteria.

What personal talent or skill would you most like to improve on?

Public speaking is an area I’d love to refine, especially when addressing larger audiences. While I’m confident speaking one on one or in small groups, standing in front of a crowd still makes me a bit nervous. That said, every day I’m sharing Darlington’s story, including our bespoke mortgage solutions like intergenerational lending or our willingness to consider complex income streams, so it’s something I’m getting better at over time.

Sponsored Beyond the numbers: why placemaking is key to building new homes Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

What’s the hardest part of your job?

Spinning all the plates can be a real challenge. Between travelling to visit brokers across a vast region and being available to support new cases, it can get pretty hectic. However, working for a lender like Darlington, which uses manual underwriting rather than automated credit scoring, makes it easier to offer personalised solutions. Whether it’s a first-time buyer needing 90% loan to value (LTV) on a new build or a contractor with variable income streams, we pride ourselves on being a lender that brokers can rely on for the trickier cases.

What do you love most about your job?

I genuinely love building relationships with brokers. It’s incredibly rewarding to get to know so many dedicated professionals and help them navigate the challenges of today’s mortgage market. Another highlight is being able to help with cases that might otherwise fall through the cracks. For instance, our flexibility around Skilled Worker visas or zero-hours contracts often allows us to say yes where others can’t. Seeing clients get the keys to their new home, especially when they thought it wasn’t possible, is a fantastic feeling.

What’s the best career-related advice you’ve ever been given, and who gave it to you?

I don’t recall a single standout piece of advice, but I’ve always lived by the principle of being the best version of myself. It’s served me well in building relationships and navigating the complexities of the industry. That philosophy aligns with Darlington’s ethos – tailoring our approach to meet the unique needs of each case and consistently striving to exceed expectations.

How do you stay up to date with market developments?

Staying informed is essential, and I make it a priority to read industry publications like Mortgage Solutions and engage with peers on LinkedIn. Networking is another vital tool – it’s amazing how much you can learn by sharing insights with brokers and colleagues. Being part of Darlington, where we embrace market shifts with innovative products like our 90% LTV new-build mortgages or bespoke shared ownership solutions, ensures I’m always in touch with what brokers need.

What’s the most quirky or unique property deal you’ve worked on?

As a broker, I once worked on a property with small wind turbines in the garden that generated income. The income was essential to meet affordability, and it was a memorable challenge to get it over the line. At Darlington, we embrace unique cases like these, using our manual underwriting to consider the nuances of individual circumstances. It’s a big part of what makes our approach stand out.

Tell us about your trickiest case – how did you resolve the problem?

One of the most challenging cases I’ve dealt with recently involved a foreign national who had just arrived in the UK on a Skilled Worker visa. Their spouse was on a Spouse visa, and their deposit came from the sale of a property in Australia. They needed a 90% LTV mortgage, which many lenders wouldn’t touch. Thanks to Darlington’s manual underwriting process and our commitment to understanding each client’s story, we were able to approve the case. It’s a perfect example of how our tailored approach, which avoids automated credit scoring, helps brokers find solutions for their clients.

What motivated you to choose this career?

I initially stumbled into the mortgage industry when a recruiter contacted me about becoming an adviser. As for becoming a BDM, I genuinely enjoy building relationships and collaborating with brokers. Working with professionals who value our offerings, like intergenerational lending or our acceptance of gifted deposits, is far more enjoyable than dealing with the general public, in my opinion.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I’d love to be a surveyor – it must be fascinating to see such a variety of properties. Plus, surveyors hold a lot of influence in the mortgage process. If I were in that role, I’d aim to keep down valuations to a minimum. After all, at Darlington, we’re all about helping people achieve their homeownership goals.