Know Your BDM: Cavina Harrison, Dudley BS

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking to Cavina Harrison, key account manager at Dudley Building Society.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Dudley Building Society?

My role revolves around strengthening key broker partnerships throughout the South of England. Covering such a vast region means I’m frequently on the road, engaging with brokers who require specialist solutions for complex cases. At Dudley Building Society, we work closely with brokers whose clients fall outside mainstream lending criteria, ensuring they fully understand our flexible approach, keeping me constantly on the move. We’ve seen a rise in demand for expat buy-to-let (BTL) and holiday let mortgages, which are key areas of focus for us, alongside solutions like joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) mortgages.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Being personable, approachable, and knowledgeable is key. Brokers need to trust that when they reach out, they are speaking to someone who understands their challenges and can genuinely add value. We are known for our manual underwriting approach, which allows us to provide bespoke solutions for clients with complex circumstances. Ensuring brokers are aware of this is essential in my role.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

We all have areas to develop, and for me, it’s knowing when to say no. While we pride ourselves on finding solutions, sometimes a case simply doesn’t fit. I’ve learned that brokers appreciate a quick and honest answer rather than a ‘maybe’ that ultimately leads nowhere.

Sponsored Welcome to the future: how collaboration is driving the shift to digital home buying Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

What is the hardest part of your job?

Motorways and traffic.

But in all seriousness, the most challenging part is when we can’t help a broker with a case. We are committed to finding solutions for clients with complex financial backgrounds; however, there are times when a case falls outside even our flexible criteria, and that can be frustrating for both the broker and their client. That said, we’re always evolving our products to help brokers access better solutions for their clients.

What do you love most about your job?

It’s the problem-solving aspect. Helping a broker find a solution for their client when they thought they had no options is incredibly rewarding. Whether it’s a self-employed applicant with only one year’s accounts, an expat looking to invest in UK property, or a borrower seeking an interest-only mortgage, we take a personalised approach to underwriting that allows us to assess cases on an individual basis rather than relying solely on automated systems.

What is the best piece of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

My dad always said: “Knowledge is power, never stop learning.” This is particularly relevant in financial services, where the market is always evolving. At Dudley, we ensure we stay ahead by keeping up with market changes, understanding specialist lending needs, and working closely with brokers to provide tailored solutions.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

LinkedIn and the financial press are great sources of information, but the most valuable insights come from conversations with brokers and fellow business development managers (BDMs). Understanding real-world lending challenges is crucial, and we make it a priority to adapt to the market.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

Dudley thrives on unique cases, but one that stands out is a 75-year-old lady buying the home she had rented for 30 years. She used gifted equity from her landlord and a deposit gifted by a relative, relying solely on pension income. The property was also near a pub, which can be a sticking point for some lenders. However, with our manual underwriting approach, we were able to consider the case holistically and approve the mortgage, ultimately giving her the security of homeownership. We’re seeing similar flexibility applied to expat and holiday let cases, where we assess the full picture rather than applying rigid lending criteria.

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened and how did you resolve the problem(s)?

There have been plenty. From broken chains to complex income streams, our goal is always to work with brokers to find a way forward. We specialise in cases that require a more tailored lending approach, and our ability to assess applications individually, rather than applying rigid criteria, often makes all the difference in getting a case over the line. Recently, we worked on a case for a self-employed expat client not paid in sterling looking to purchase a UK BTL property, and by manually underwriting the case, we were able to structure a solution that other lenders wouldn’t have considered.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

Honestly, I didn’t plan on this career; I originally wanted to be a forensic psychologist. But I started in banking at a young age and discovered a passion for financial services. My time as a branch manager at Lloyds Bank and as a mortgage adviser gave me a strong foundation, and now, as a key account manager at Dudley, I can combine my relationship management skills with specialist lending knowledge to support brokers in placing even the most complex cases.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I’m exactly where I want to be. At Dudley, we provide solutions that truly make a difference. Knowing that we are helping brokers and their clients secure mortgages that other lenders might not consider is incredibly fulfilling. The satisfaction of finding the right outcome for each case is what keeps me engaged every day.