Rising Star: Melissa Gaukrodger, The Cumberland BS

The Mortgage Solutions Rising Star feature spotlights people who have been working in the mortgage sector for fewer than three years.

This week, we’re speaking to Melissa Gaukrodger, intermediary lending manager at The Cumberland Building Society, who made a bold career change, driven by her ambition to forge a future in financial services.

What does your role entail and how long have you been doing it?

I’ve been in my role for one year now. Day to day, I speak to brokers about all kinds of enquiries and guide their cases from initial contact right through to offer. The area I cover for The Cumberland is Preston and across Lancashire. I get out and about visiting brokers, building new relationships and strengthening existing ones. My role is very much about believing in my brokers’ cases and doing what I can to help them get to offer.

What attracted you to working in the mortgage/property/finance sector?

It’s quite a funny one, because this isn’t where my background started at all. I was working in retail at the time and had my own mortgage consultation, which was actually a really good experience. I found myself looking forward to the follow-up and just thought: I could do this. Even though I wasn’t actively seeking a new career, that experience stuck with me. I decided to study for my CeMAP while still in retail, and the more I learned, the more I realised I wanted to be on the lender side, helping to underwrite and find solutions.

Sponsored How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

What were you doing in the five years before starting here?

Five years ago, I was a makeup artist, helping people get ready for some of the most special days of their lives: weddings, special occasions, you name it. I loved that industry and the face-to-face connection it gave me. Then I moved into retail, working in jewellery; again, helping people choose engagement and wedding rings. Now, I’m helping people secure mortgages. I feel very lucky that my career has given me the opportunity to be part of people’s big milestones in life.

What personal talent or skill is most valuable in doing your job?

It might sound simple, but for me, it’s a genuine love of interacting with people. I really enjoy spending time with others and forming personal connections. That desire to help people is just a part of who I am. It’s not something you can always teach, but it’s definitely been a strength in my role.

What personal talent or skill would you most like to improve on?

Honestly? A better sense of direction when travelling wouldn’t go amiss. But on a more professional note, I’d like to improve my confidence speaking in front of larger groups. I’m great in small groups, so three to five people, but public speaking still makes me a bit nervous. It’s something I’d love to get better at.

How has the pandemic changed the way you approach your job?

Being furloughed during the pandemic made me appreciate the importance of face-to-face relationships even more. While remote working has become the norm and I now work from home regularly, I really value in-person interactions and the learning that comes from being around others. It’s reminded me not to take connection for granted.

What is the most interesting or memorable case you’ve been involved in?

One that really stands out was a case from a broker I’d actively reached out to after seeing her business online. We had similar values, so I asked to meet for a coffee. She shared a case she’d been struggling with for over three months. It involved a self-employed customer using one year’s trading figures, which many lenders were hesitant about. I encouraged her to try us at The Cumberland. We referred the case at enquiry stage and were able to get it approved and offered. The broker and customer were both incredibly emotional because they thought they’d have to wait another year. That moment really stuck with me, and it’s been the start of a strong relationship.

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

I see myself building my career with The Cumberland, continuing to grow relationships and helping more brokers get cases over the line. Many of my colleagues have been working here for a long time and while I might only be a year in, I’m excited to be part of that longer journey and learn from my peers. I’m looking forward to seeing The Cumberland continue to evolve and its place in the intermediary market expand over time.

If present-day you could go back in time and tell yourself something five years ago, what would it be?

That it’s okay to start over. Whether it’s a job or something personal, sometimes life requires a reset and that’s completely fine. I’d give myself permission to embrace change.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve tackled so far in your career?

Making the leap from makeup and retail into finance was a huge shift. It wasn’t easy breaking into the sector, especially as a young woman, but The Cumberland saw something in me right from the start, and that gave me the confidence to pursue it. Starting over and being taken seriously in a completely different industry has definitely been my biggest challenge.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Teleportation. Given my poor sense of direction, it would make life a lot easier.