South Asian Heritage Month: My cultural awareness allowed me to connect with people who faced advice barriers – Singh

To mark this year’s South Asian Heritage Month, Mortgage Solutions is featuring individuals from across the financial services sector to celebrate their background.

South Asian Heritage Month (18 July to 17 August) started in 2020 to commemorate the people and cultures, and their impact on the UK. This year’s theme is ‘Roots to Routes’, paying homage to the journeys, connections and heritage that make people who they are.

Here, Mortgage Solutions meets Prab Singh, head of property wealth at Silver Wealth.

How did you get into financial services?

I began my career at a young age in financial services, working for a large regional building society. It was considered a highly respectable profession and provided a clear path into a professional career. The financial services industry is well-structured and offers excellent opportunities for progression across a wide range of roles, both general and specialist.

Did you always want to work in the sector?

It was certainly one of my professional career choices at the time as it offered a clear and structured progression ladder to advance.

What about your background or culture do you think helped shape your career and drive?

As a member of Generation X raised in a traditional Punjabi family, my cultural background instilled in me the drive to excel in whatever I chose to do, with a strong focus on pursuing a professional career. My bilingual skills and cultural awareness also enabled me to connect with the growing multicultural population in the UK, many of whom needed financial advice but faced language barriers or cultural differences. This often required additional education to help them understand how more complex financial solutions could work for them.

Over my three decades in financial services, there were not always as many diverse advisers as there are today. I therefore felt a strong sense of duty to assist as many people as possible, ensuring that clients from diverse and minority backgrounds were not placed at a disadvantage.

Why is it important to celebrate your heritage?

It is important as it reflects not only who I am as a person but also the heritage and cultural richness that shaped my upbringing, instilling values such as integrity and trust. These qualities are evident in the way I work and in how I interact with both colleagues and clients.

How does it make you feel to see other South Asians and people from minority backgrounds thrive and succeed in financial services?

Seeing people from diverse minority and cultural backgrounds truly inspires me and puts a smile on my face, partly because it reminds me that I am not alone in my industry and that we can relate to each other’s understanding of the challenges we sometimes face. I was delighted to witness a great deal of diversity at a recent awards evening I attended, and it was uplifting to see so many younger people from varied backgrounds entering the financial services industry.