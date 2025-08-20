South Asian Heritage Month: Driving change from within is essential for the sector’s growth – Sahota

To mark this year’s South Asian Heritage Month, Mortgage Solutions is featuring individuals from across the financial services sector to celebrate their background.

South Asian Heritage Month (18 July to 17 August) started in 2020 to commemorate the people and cultures, and their impact on the UK. This year’s theme is ‘Roots to Routes’, paying homage to the journeys, connections and heritage that make people who they are.

This time, Mortgage Solutions is speaking to Sim Sahota, intermediary business development manager (BDM) at Barclays.

How did you get into financial services?

My initial interest in financial services was sparked during my time at university, where I studied information systems and business entrepreneurship. The course gave me a strong grounding in both analytical and commercial thinking. Alongside my studies, I worked a few hours per week for a local mortgage broker – at first mainly to earn some beer tokens – but this part-time role gave me my first real insight into the mortgage world. Seeing how mortgage advice could help people achieve their property goals fuelled my curiosity and deepened my interest in the field.

This combination of academic knowledge and early hands-on experience provided me with a solid foundation, and I was fortunate to secure my first role in the sector soon after graduation, joining the Alexander Hall trainee mortgage adviser programme. This was where I began to build the professional skills and technical understanding that would shape the rest of my career.

Sponsored Five things you need to know about BM’s limited company proposition Sponsored by BM Solutions

Did you always want to work in the sector?

While I always had an inclination towards a career in business or finance, it wasn’t until I delved deeper into my studies and early professional experiences that I truly understood my passion for the sector. Growing up, I didn’t have much exposure to the financial services industry, so it wasn’t a path I had initially considered. However, the dynamic and impactful nature of financial services has kept me engaged and motivated throughout my career.

What about your background or culture do you think helped shape your career and drive?

Coming from a Sikh family with roots in Panjab, India, my cultural background has played a significant role in shaping my career and drive. The values of hard work, perseverance, and integrity that my parents instilled in me have been fundamental in my professional journey. Additionally, the strong sense of community and support within the South Asian culture has been a constant source of inspiration and motivation.

Why is it important to celebrate your heritage?

It allows me to honour and preserve the rich traditions and values that have shaped who I am today. It also provides an opportunity to educate others about the diverse and vibrant South Asian culture, fostering greater understanding and appreciation. Moreover, it opens doors for other people in my community and those from other ethnic backgrounds, improving representation not only for financial services as a career but also making financial services accessible to those who need them. Driving change from within is essential for the growth and inclusivity of the industry.

How does it make you feel to see other South Asians and people from minority backgrounds thrive and succeed in financial services?

It fills me with immense pride and joy. It’s a testament to the hard work and resilience of these individuals and serves as an inspiration for future generations. The financial services industry has changed for the better over the years, becoming more inclusive. This progress highlights the importance of diversity and inclusion within the industry, paving the way for a more equitable and representative workforce.