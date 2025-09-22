Know Your BDM: Shannon O’Malley, Chetwood Bank

This time, Mortgage Solutions is sitting down with Shannon O’Malley (pictured), business development manager (BDM) at Chetwood Bank.

What does your role entail and how long have you been doing it?

I’m a BDM who’s responsible for growing and maintaining relationships with mortgage intermediaries and brokers, with the aim of increasing Chetwood Bank’s share of the buy-to-let mortgage market.

What attracted you to working in the mortgage/property/finance sector? chetwood

After finishing college, I jetted off to Australia to travel the world, which is where I found my love for the mortgage industry. I started working as a BDM for Bank of Queensland and felt like I had found my passion. There’s a great sense of reward in helping brokers and clients navigate the complexities of lending to achieve their goals. In a role like this, you’re not only promoting financial products, but you’re also building trust and providing real value.

What was your first job?

My first job was as an admin assistant in a conveyancing firm. It gave me a solid introduction to the property world and helped me understand the legal side of transactions – which has been really useful throughout my career.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I’d say one of the most valuable aspects I bring to the job is my natural ability to connect with people. I’m genuinely approachable, and I take pride in being someone others feel comfortable coming to for support or advice. In this role, that’s key – because brokers need to know they can rely on you not just for information, but for partnership and trust.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

One area I’ve become more aware of is how I react when things aren’t done to a high standard. I naturally take pride in delivering quality work, so I can get frustrated when others don’t show the same level of care or attention to detail.

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

In five years, I’d like to be working in a key account role, managing and developing relationships with top-performing brokers or strategic partners within my area. I really enjoy building long-term relationships and adding value beyond just products, so working closely with high-value accounts where I can offer tailored support, spot opportunities and contribute to their growth really appeals to me.

I see this as a natural progression from a BDM role, and I’m keen to keep developing the commercial insight, product knowledge and relationship management skills that will help me succeed at that level. Ultimately, I want to be seen as a trusted partner to the biggest players in the market.

If present-day you could go in time back and tell yourself something five years ago, what would it be?

If I could go back five years and give myself some advice, I’d say: ‘Back yourself more.’ There were times early in my career when I second-guessed myself or held back from opportunities because I wasn’t sure I was ready. In reality, I had the ability – I just needed the confidence to step up.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve tackled so far in your career?

I used to be really scared of presenting to large groups, especially in rooms with lots of people. It was something that always made me nervous and held me back. However, last year I challenged myself to step outside my comfort zone, and I’ve now successfully presented to rooms of around 100 people — I’ve done this three times so far.

Each time, my confidence has grown significantly, and I’ve become much more comfortable engaging with large audiences. This journey has taught me a lot about preparation, staying calm under pressure and the importance of practice. I’m proud of the progress I’ve made, and I know that continuing to build this skill will help me become a more effective communicator and trusted partner in my role.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

If I could have one superpower, it’d be super-speed with a sprinkle of teleportation. Imagine zipping around the country, popping into broker meetings in London, Manchester, and Birmingham all before lunch – no traffic, no travel delays and always on time.

What do you do to unwind?

To unwind, I really enjoy Pilates. It helps me reset both mentally and physically, which is key when juggling a busy role. It’s a great way to find balance and stay focused. I’m also a big fan of Formula 1, and I find that following the races and the strategy gives me a bit of adrenaline and inspiration. And of course, nothing rounds off a good day like a cheeky glass of wine to relax and celebrate the little wins.