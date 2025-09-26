Know Your BDM: Lisa Paxton, Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries

This week, Mortgage Solutions speaks to Lisa Paxton, business development manager (BDM) at Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries, about working on the road, solving complex cases, and why honesty and empathy go a long way.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries?

I cover a broad region across the Midlands and the North of England, meeting with a wide range of broker firms. It’s a busy role, but I really enjoy the variety. No two days are ever the same. I work closely with our telephone BDM team, our underwriters and with David Jackson, our national account manager, so brokers get joined-up support regardless of where the enquiry starts.

What personal talent or skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I’d say being honest and realistic. I like to be helpful, but I won’t sugarcoat things. Brokers appreciate it when you give them a straight answer, especially if you’re dealing with a complex case. Time management is another big one. I’m often out meeting brokers face-to-face, so being organised and staying on top of everything is key.

What skill would you most like to improve?

Probably delegation. I’m someone who likes to be in control and make sure things are done properly, but I’ve learned that you can’t do everything yourself. As things have got busier, I’ve had to learn to trust others to help me keep the service levels where they need to be.

What’s the hardest part of your job?

Trying to keep up with everything at once. I always want to give each broker the time and attention they deserve, but when I’m travelling between meetings and emails are piling up, it can be hard to respond as quickly as I’d like. That said, we’ve got a really supportive team and we’re always helping each other out.

What do you love most about your job?

The people. I spent 22 years as a mortgage adviser, so I know what it’s like to be on that side of the fence. I love using that experience to help brokers find solutions, especially when a case isn’t straightforward. A lot of the business that comes to us wouldn’t get through a mainstream lender, but because we manually underwrite every case and don’t use credit scoring, we can take a proper look and find a way through. Our Income Flex and Credit Flex ranges are great for that. They’re ideal for cases that don’t follow the standard pattern, and it’s really satisfying when you can help get a deal over the line that others might have turned away.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

Two things spring to mind. When I worked at Nationwide, one of my managers told me to always be honest. Not just with clients, but with myself. Don’t just tell people what they want to hear. It’s much better to be upfront, even if the answer’s no. That stuck with me. The second bit of advice was to push myself, especially when it came to presenting. I wasn’t confident at all to begin with, but I kept going and now I actually enjoy it. That little push out of my comfort zone made a big difference.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

I’m often on the road, so podcasts are my go-to. I really like Lenders Live. I’m also quite active on social media and always keep an eye on the mortgage press. Plus, we all chat regularly in the team, so there’s always someone sharing what’s going on. I try to get to industry events where I can, too. It’s easy to sit there catching up on emails during other lenders’ presentations, but you can actually pick up a lot by just listening in.

Tell us about your trickiest case – how did you resolve the problem?

There’s a long list. At Hinckley & Rugby, we get a lot of cases that other lenders won’t touch. Clients with multiple businesses, losses on paper, or income that’s not straightforward. One in particular involved a borrower with a mix of business ventures, some of which had made a loss, and we had to use projections. That’s where our referrals committee really comes into its own. We got a decision within 24 hours. Because we underwrite manually and take a proper look at the full picture, we can often find a solution where others can’t.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

After more than two decades as an adviser, I wanted something that felt fresh but still kept me connected to the industry I know. This role was the perfect next step. It means I can still support brokers and use my knowledge, but I’m also seeing things from a different angle.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

Right now, I’m genuinely happy doing what I do. I’m learning all the time and really enjoying the mix of broker support and problem-solving.

What did you want to be growing up?

I wanted to be a police officer. I think I’ve always liked the idea of helping people. It might not be quite the same as being a BDM, but there are definitely some transferable skills.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Freezing time. Without a doubt. It would definitely come in handy when the inbox starts overflowing.

What’s your strategy for tackling challenges?

Keep calm and break it down. I try not to get overwhelmed and instead focus on what I can do next. It’s amazing how much more manageable a problem can feel when you take it one step at a time.

What’s your greatest skill – work-related or otherwise?

I really care. About the brokers I speak to, the cases I help with, and the people I work alongside. I’m a good listener, and I think being empathetic goes a long way. Whether it’s guiding a colleague or helping to place a tough case, I always try to put myself in their shoes.