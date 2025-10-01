Know Your BDM: Hannah Simmonds, Conveybuddy

This week, Mortgage Solutions speaks to Hannah Simmonds, senior account manager at conveyancing distributor Conveybuddy.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Conveybuddy?

I’ve just been promoted to senior account manager, which means I’m office-based, but I also work closely with our business development managers (BDMs) out in the field, providing full support to many broker firms and individual advisers who use Conveybuddy.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I’d say my organisational skills and communication. I manage multiple brokers, so being organised allows me to stay on top of my priorities. Equally, clear communication is vital, whether that’s managing expectations, resolving issues quickly, or building trust with brokers. Those two skills together keep everything running smoothly.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

Piano. I’ve always admired people who can sit down and just play music effortlessly.

What’s the hardest part of your job?

Balancing inbound and outbound traffic. A lot of my role requires reacting quickly to challenges as they come up, but at the same time, I need to carve out time to focus on proactive planning and relationship-building.

What do you love most about your job?

Delivering a product and service that I truly believe is better than anyone else’s. I love that I get to take pride in what we offer, knowing that it has been built with quality and broker experience at the heart of it.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

“Don’t get stuck in a job you don’t like.” It sounds simple, but it’s powerful. We spend too much of our lives working to settle for something that doesn’t fulfil us.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

I make it a habit to be on LinkedIn daily, not just scrolling but actively engaging with posts, insights and industry discussions. I tune in to market news and updates, so I can spot emerging trends quickly. Being curious and constantly learning means I’m always ready to adapt to changes.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

I’ve always been interested in the property industry. Having started out as an estate agent, I got to experience one side of the transaction, but I wanted to understand and be part of the bigger picture.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I’d love to be a property flipper. There’s something really exciting about taking a house, stripping it back to its bones and then turning it into a home that someone falls in love with.

What did you want to be growing up?

I honestly had no clear idea until I left college. It wasn’t until I got into work that I discovered where my strengths and passions really lie.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Teleportation. I love travelling and exploring new places, but I find the time spent flying and waiting around in airports so dull. If I could just click my fingers and be on a beach somewhere, I’d do it in a heartbeat.

What is your strategy for tackling challenges?

I approach challenges with organisation and structure. First, I break the problem down and set out exactly what needs resolving. Then I work through the possible solutions, weighing up the best approach to get it resolved quickly and efficiently.

What is your greatest skill(s), either work- or non-work-related?

Outside of work, I’d say cooking and baking. I love creating something from scratch and sharing it with others; there’s a real joy in seeing people enjoy what you’ve made.