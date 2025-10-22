Know Your BDM: Maisie Hartland, The Stafford BS

This week, Mortgage Solutions speaks to Maisie Hartland, business development manager (BDM) at The Stafford Building Society.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at The Stafford Building Society?

I look after England and Wales, working closely with our broader network of mortgage broker firms.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

The most valuable personal skill in my role is the ability to build trust through solution-oriented thinking. Business development isn’t just about selling, it’s about understanding the broker’s unique cases. My mindset is if I can’t help you, who do I know that can?

What’s the hardest part of your job?

The hardest part of my role is managing broker expectations during times of market volatility or change, especially when those factors are outside my direct control. Brokers rely on consistency and speed, and any disruption can understandably affect their confidence in a lender. In those moments, maintaining trust becomes critical. I’ve learned that transparency, responsiveness, and a problem-solving mindset are key. Whether it’s escalating a case, finding a workaround, or simply being present and honest, I focus on turning challenges into opportunities to strengthen the relationship.

What do you love most about your job?

What I love most about my job is the opportunity to connect with brokers and build genuine relationships. Every conversation is a chance to understand their business, their challenges, and what success looks like for them, and I find that incredibly rewarding.

Are there any (popular) misconceptions about your job/role?

A common misconception is that once a deal is done, the relationship ends. For me, that’s just the beginning. I see my role as that of a long-term adviser, someone brokers can trust to be responsive, proactive, and genuinely invested in their growth. It’s about being a consistent presence, not just a point of contact.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

The best career advice I’ve ever received came from a mentor early in my career, who said: “People buy from people.” It’s simple, but it has shaped everything about how I approach my role.

That advice reminded me that trust, authenticity, and personal relationships are just as important as technical knowledge. I focus on being approachable, responsive, and genuinely invested in others’ success. When brokers know they can rely on me, not just the building society, that’s when real partnerships are built.

What has been the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your career?

I’m constantly navigating high expectations, tight timelines, and the occasional tough conversation. Not every outcome goes the way you hope, not every broker is happy, and sometimes things go wrong despite your best efforts.

Early on, I took every setback personally. But over time, I’ve learned to separate emotion from outcome, stay focused on the bigger picture, and use feedback, even the tough kind, as fuel for growth. Developing a thick skin doesn’t mean being indifferent; it means staying resilient, professional, and confident in my approach, even when the pressure is on.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

I keep up to date using a range of sources, mainly LinkedIn and industry publications.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

Quirky properties are our bread and butter here! One I handled recently was a stunning eight-bedroom detached home in the South of England. It included two self-contained annexes and, unusually, a former post office converted into a living room. To add to the case, there was even a graveyard behind the property.

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened and how did you resolve the problem(s)?

My trickiest case involved a joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) setup with a mixed-use property that included a tearoom and an annexe on the title. To add to the complexity, the clients were also relocating, the deposit was fully gifted, and we needed to factor in income from the annexe to make the case work.

It was one of those scenarios where every element required careful handling, from navigating policy around mixed-use properties to verifying non-standard income and ensuring the relocation didn’t impact affordability. It took close collaboration with the broker, clear communication with underwriting, and a lot of creative problem-solving to deliver a positive outcome for the broker and their client.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

When I first started out as a broker, I was visited by my Halifax BDM, and it was a defining moment in my early career. As someone with little experience at the time, I found it incredibly inspiring that she took the time to break down Halifax’s USPs and walk me through their systems in such a clear and supportive way.

She didn’t just help me with my first case; she genuinely took an interest in me as a person, beyond the role. That level of care and mentorship made a lasting impact. Over the years, BDMs have continued to follow my journey and celebrate my progress, which speaks volumes about the kind of relationships that shape this industry.

A special shout-out to Emma from Halifax, whose support helped lay the foundation for the BDM I’ve become today.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

If I could do any other job in the property sector, I’d love to be either an interior designer or a property developer. I’ve always been drawn to the creative side of property, and the idea of transforming spaces and unlocking their full potential really excites me. Interior design appeals to me because it’s about creating environments that people connect with emotionally. It’s not just about aesthetics.

What did you want to be growing up?

Growing up, I wanted to be a dietitian. My grandma, who was my favourite person in the whole world, used to take me to WeightWatchers with her every Tuesday, and I was completely fascinated by the science behind food and nutrition. I loved learning how what we eat affects how we feel, and how small changes can make a big difference. It also helped that we had a little tradition of treating ourselves to fish and chips on the way home.

Where do you see yourself in five years or how do you think your job will change in five years?

I still see myself here at The Stafford Building Society. The office has such a warm, welcoming feel, and I can see myself growing both personally and professionally. I’m hoping to develop my own key relationships over time and continue contributing to the society’s success.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

I would like to speak to animals – I think my dog Mylo has a lot to say.

What do you do to unwind or what are your desert island discs?

I’m a massive bookworm, and reading is my go-to way to unwind. I actually track my reading each year, and last year I managed to finish 72 books. This year, I’ve set myself the challenge of reaching 85. There’s something about getting lost in a great story or learning something new that completely resets my mind.

What is your greatest skill(s), either work- or non-work-related?

My greatest skill is my telephone voice, and I can quickly lose my Dudley accent!

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

“Is 100 sheep too many sheep? When is a farm not a farm? What type of a hobby is rare breed pigs?…”