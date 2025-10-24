Change Maker: Ricki Hale, Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries

Ricki Hale, a senior manager in mortgages sales and servicing at Bank of Ireland, has spent over a decade with the bank. But his influence goes far beyond operations.

As a chair of Bank of Ireland UK’s With Pride network and a Top 10 Future Leader at the British LGBT Awards, Hale has led a wave of inclusion initiatives across the bank. He has helped secure record employee engagement scores, earning him the title of Change Maker at the British Mortgage Awards 2025.

We caught up with Hale to learn more about his journey.

What prompted your nomination as a Change Maker?

It likely stems from my role as chair of our UK With Pride network. That’s where I’ve had the most opportunity to drive meaningful change, from launching LGBTQ+ networking events and educational sessions to creating visible spaces where colleagues feel they belong.

One standout moment was our Pride event with the local award-winning LGBTQ+ choir, Sing Out Bristol. It brought colour and celebration to our offices and showed how inclusion can be both joyful and impactful for everyone.

I’ve also represented the ‘Voice of Colleagues’ during major strategy launches, even speaking directly to our group CEO and chief of staff about refreshing our diversity commitments – something they reaffirmed live to the entire organisation. That was a clear signal change is happening from the inside out.

What other initiatives have you led?

I lead a large team of colleagues, so making sure that people are at the heart of what we do is important to me. I introduced a wellbeing room in our Bristol office, a quiet space for colleagues to decompress or reflect, and at Bank of Ireland, we’ve also embedded mandatory inclusion training as part of our onboarding process, with optional advanced modules.

For me, collaboration is key. Our With Pride network works closely with other colleague networks like the Neuroinclusion and Family Networks to run joint events. One memorable session explored how parents can support children coming out. The honesty in that room was powerful and we have similar future events planned for the coming months.

We also partner with external organisations like Belong To, supporting LGBTQ+ youth in the wider community, and have worked with Brigstowe, a local HIV charity, to raise awareness across the organisation.

What impact has this work had on culture and representation?

Listening has been critical and building a space where colleagues feel safe and empowered to be their true and authentic selves.

Our culture index score is now at its highest ever and the vast majority of colleagues say this is a place where people of all backgrounds can be themselves and succeed. That’s the real measure of progress.

Representation matters too. I actively support LGBTQ+ colleagues to help them build confidence, feel safe and celebrate who they are.

How does leadership support LGBTQ+ inclusion?

Our senior leaders don’t just talk about inclusion, they show up. From attending Pride events in Bristol, Belfast, London and Dublin to sponsoring networks and speaking at industry forums like Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum (DIFF), their support is visible and consistent. When leaders wear our With Pride lanyards and visibly show support and share their own stories, it sets the tone for the whole organisation.

What moment are you most proud of this year?

Being named a Top 10 Future Leader at the British LGBT Awards was incredibly special. But just as meaningful are the quieter moments, like when a colleague says they felt able to come out at work for the first time or a thank you to a colleague who has been an ally for trans colleagues. That’s when you know what you are doing is making a real difference.

What advice would you give to other organisations building LGBTQ+ networks?

Start with a safe space. Trust is everything. Secure leadership backing early on, and collaborate with other networks to reflect intersectionality.

Keep learning. Bring in speakers, partner with charities, and invest in education. Knowledge builds empathy and empathy drives lasting change.

Finally, celebrate your milestones. Visibility fuels belonging, and every step forward counts.

How did it feel to be nominated as a Change Maker?

Honestly, overwhelming but hugely rewarding. I never set out to be a Change Maker. I just wanted to make life better for people. The real reward is knowing more people feel safe and able to be themselves at work. That’s what real change looks like.