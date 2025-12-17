Know Your BDM: Martin Glaholm, The Cumberland BS

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking to Martin Glaholm, commercial business development manager (BDM) at The Cumberland Building Society.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at The Cumberland Building Society?

I‘m based in North Shields, so I’ll predominantly be working with firms from the North East all the way down to Yorkshire, as well as those based in the Scottish Borders.

It’s hard to put a number on how many I’ll be supporting. Throughout my 25-year career, I’ve developed a wide-ranging network of advisers. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with these and making new contacts with industry professionals.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Being a good listener. And this ties in to The Cumberland’s people-first and Kinder Banking approach.

Understanding a customer’s unique needs, their circumstances, and their goals is essential to providing them with the support they need. By listening closely, I can build strong relationships and deliver a service that is right for them, allowing me to add real value every step of the way.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

Being more concise. I pride myself on thorough relationship management and I’m always looking for ways to deliver insights clearly and efficiently without losing that personal touch.

What’s the hardest part of your job?

Competition and the constantly changing landscape of our role. Staying ahead requires adaptability, but with a focus on developing relationships with clients, I look to maintain trust and create long-standing partnerships, even in a competitive environment. The society’s relationship managed model allows us to fully understand our customers’ business from an early stage, leaving us in the best position to manage ongoing requirements.

What do you love most about your job?

It’s the variety and no two days are the same.

I enjoy speaking to people, learning about their business and, ultimately, helping them to develop and grow it. When you really get down to what matters to a customer and understand what they are trying to achieve, you can create opportunities and support them in a way that genuinely helps them. It’s very rewarding.

Are there any (popular) misconceptions about your job/ role?

From a BDM point of view, my wife thinks it’s all about casual lunches, but relationships are built on getting to know people in more informal settings.

Building these relationships doesn’t happen overnight. It’s about making sure every customer feels genuinely supported. That’s what drew me to The Cumberland, with its focus on developing relationships, not just the transactional side of things.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

Always have a conversation. It’s simple advice, but it can lead to fantastic results. Taking the time to listen and engage with people goes a long way in building trust and delivering value.

What has been the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your career?

Be kind, professional and helpful. A part of this is getting to know the community you’re based in, too. It helps you understand where your customers are coming from, and if you can’t help them directly, pointing them in the right direction goes a long way.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

I speak to people and have regular catch-ups with a variety of contacts in my network. I also attend events, budget seminars and read widely about the industry.

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened and how did you resolve the problem(s)?

During the credit crunch, property-based deals faced major restrictions.

I worked on a particularly complex deal for a long-standing customer, which presented problems given the economic climate at the time. Through persistence, diligence, and clear communication, we navigated a number of challenging stages. The key lesson was knowing how to project manage each situation where you knew the right solution and how it supports the client.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

I wanted a job with variety and direct impact. A temporary role at Newcastle Building Society showed me a career where I could work with people, develop a range of skills, and make a real difference to clients’ businesses, and it was something I absolutely loved.

What did you want to be growing up?

A firefighter.

How do you think your job will change in five years?

Tech will play a big role, but human relationships will remain essential.

I do think we are seeing fewer people coming through as bank managers, with more businesses approaching brokers rather than banks and building societies directly. But many brokers are former bank managers and do a fantastic job in cultivating these relationships.

While technology will play a big role, I do believe relationships and communication will be key.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Not quite a superpower, but I would like to be a foot taller so I could give basketball a good go.

What do you do to unwind?

I enjoy cycling, playing indoor five-a-side football, playing cards with my wife, reading, and watching my 17-year-old play sports.

What is your greatest skill(s), either work- or non-work-related?

Being a great listener – it’s key to my role.

Outside of work, I used to be able to do 150 keep-ups in football.