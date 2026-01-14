Know Your BDM: Alice Waites, Saffron for Intermediaries

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking to Alice Waites, business development manager (BDM) at Saffron for Intermediaries.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Saffron for Intermediaries?

I cover Saffron’s newly formed London region, working with over 1,100 advisers across the capital. Our regional coverage has recently undergone a makeover to ensure our field-based BDMs are best positioned to support and add value to our broker partners, and my new patch is a product of that.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

For me, it’s a mix of empathy, curiosity and a very healthy dose of stubbornness. It helps to treat every case as more than just a file, remembering there are people behind each one and big life plans riding on the outcome.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

As I settle into my new role at Saffron, I’m eager to start building a new portfolio of case studies so I can bring even more practical insight to broker conversations.

What’s the hardest part of your job?

The long days that come with being on the road. People often see the coffees, lunches and events, but what they don’t see is the 5am alarms, train delays, traffic and late evenings.

What do you love most about your job?

Problem-solving, without a doubt. I have always enjoyed more complex cases where you can really get your teeth into it, understand what is going on, and then find a solution. When you get to the bottom of the situation and can confidently say, “Yes, we can help,” it is a great feeling, particularly knowing how meaningful it is for the borrower at the other end of the chain.

Are there any popular misconceptions about your job or role?

That it is all shiny events and taking brokers for coffee. The reality is there is a lot of travel, admin and juggling behind the scenes. I often describe it like being a swan; calm on the surface, but paddling like mad underneath to keep everything moving.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

Early on in my career when I was working as a mortgage admin, I was told by a broker to “always ask why”. It sounds simple, but it is about getting to the root of an answer rather than just accepting it. It helps you explain the reasoning clearly, whether you are speaking to an adviser, an underwriter or a client, and usually leads to better outcomes because you are solving the real issue, not just the symptom.

What has been the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your career?

How important honest, proactive communication is. Even if you don’t have an update yet, picking up the phone to say, “I am still on it, I haven’t forgotten,” makes the process better for everyone. It builds trust and stops brokers from feeling like they have to chase.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

As sad as it sounds, I’m a massive mortgage nerd. Most people ‘doom scroll’ TikTok or Instagram reels, but LinkedIn is my vice. It’s a really fantastic source of information and an even better source of conversation – and for me, it’s those conversations that you have with brokers or your peers that I think are the most valuable.

What is the most quirky or unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

One that really stayed with me involved a client impacted by the Post Office scandal, before the documentary brought it to wider public attention. Working closely with the broker, we researched the details and got the case over the line. When the client heard we could offer the mortgage, they burst into tears after years of being unable to access even basic credit. It reminded me why this job matters.

Tell us about your trickiest case. What happened and how did you resolve the problem(s)?

I had a case where the clients changed the property five times, and one of them changed jobs twice, all while the market was moving quickly during Covid. It took around two years from start to finish. The key was staying close, keeping in touch and being clear throughout, particularly when rates were changing so fast that something quoted in the morning could be gone by the afternoon.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

I definitely fell into a career in financial services. I came back from travelling, took a job and assumed I would be there for a few months while I figured things out. That was in 2014. Within those three months, I was asked to do my exams, and I have never looked back since. I genuinely love the industry and what we do.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

If I were not in a face-to-face role for a building society, I would go into risk. I previously worked closely with a head of risk and found it fascinating; it was like watching someone play chess – always several moves ahead. That way of thinking has stayed with me.

What did you want to be growing up?

A teacher. Education still features in my work now, but with adults rather than children. I am actually qualified to work with children and did that for several years before moving into mortgages, which probably explains why I enjoy helping brokers understand the ‘why’ behind decisions.

Where do you see yourself in five years or how do you think your job will change?

I think face-to-face will still matter. Even with the growth of technology and artificial intelligence (AI), people want rapport, trust and real human conversation. AI will have an impact, but it will not replace the relationship side of the industry. I also expect specialist lending to continue growing as more cases fall outside a straightforward high street approach.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Teleportation. I used to think flying, but the more time you spend travelling for meetings, the more you realise teleportation is the dream. No traffic, no train delays and no worrying about Maps.

What do you do to unwind?

Music is a big one for me, or true crime podcasts. I come from a big family with three older brothers, so I spend a lot of time with them as well. I also follow my local ice hockey team, MK Lightning.

What is your greatest skill, work- or non-work related?

Outside of work, my party trick is being able to say the alphabet backwards, and I honestly don’t remember learning how. I also have a head full of random trivia, which is mostly only useful in pub quizzes.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

My nephew, who was five at the time, asked if he could deliver a selection of crumbles on a motorbike at my wedding – my partner and I aren’t even engaged yet. He asked it with total seriousness, too, as if it were the most logical plan in the world.