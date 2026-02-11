Know Your BDM: Emily Bradbury, Conveybuddy

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking to Emily Bradbury, account manager at Conveybuddy.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Conveybuddy?

I work with broker firms and advisers across England and Wales. My role involves supporting several hundred advisers, so it’s a wide-ranging remit that keeps me busy and ensures I’m constantly engaging with different firms, regions and working styles.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Communication is definitely key. Being able to clearly manage expectations between brokers, conveyancers and clients helps keep transactions moving and relationships strong. Making sure everyone understands what’s happening, and why, can make all the difference in what can often be a stressful process.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

Attention to detail. It’s something I value highly and continuously work on, because in property and conveyancing, even the smallest details can have a big impact on a transaction.

What’s the hardest part of your job?

Property moves are often emotional and time-sensitive, which can make situations feel pressured. One of the hardest parts is keeping everyone calm and focused when emotions run high and deadlines are tight.

What do you love most about your job?



I love the fast pace and the fact no two days are ever the same. Every case is different, and I really enjoy the variety and problem-solving that comes with that.

Are there any (popular) misconceptions about your job/role?



That it’s boring. It’s definitely not; it’s fast-moving, people-focused and constantly evolving. There’s always something new to deal with, learn or improve.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?



“To master the basics, and to not overcomplicate,” from CEO of Conveybuddy, Harpal Singh. It’s something I come back to often. Getting the fundamentals right makes everything else much easier.

What has been the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your career?

To stay open-minded. Problems are rarely caused by just one person, and they can’t usually be resolved by one person either. Collaboration and understanding different perspectives are essential.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?



By speaking regularly with brokers and conveyancers and keeping up with industry news. Those conversations are so crucial for understanding what’s really happening on the ground.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?



I was involved in the sale of a property to one of the most popular YouTubers in the world, PewDiePie, which was definitely a memorable one.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?



I wanted to work in property and was drawn to roles that combine problem-solving with relationship management. This role allows me to do both every day.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?



A high-spec estate agent. I’d love the opportunity to see some of the most impressive properties across the UK, and I’m definitely nosy when it comes to beautiful homes.

What did you want to be growing up?



An actor. Like lots of people, I didn’t imagine I’d end up in property, but it’s proven to be a great fit.

Where do you see yourself in five years?



I want to continue developing alongside technology as the industry evolves. While processes will become more automated, I don’t think the need for strong human communication and relationships will ever disappear.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?



I’d love to be able to pause time. It would be great for me in all aspects of life.

What do you do to unwind?

A hot bubble bath with lots of candles is my go-to way to relax and switch off.

What is your greatest skill(s), either work- or non-work-related?



Staying positive. I always try to see the best in people and situations, which really helps when navigating challenges.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?



“If you were a food, what food would you be?” I said a marshmallow.