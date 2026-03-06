International Women’s Day: Progress is rarely achieved alone – Bretherton

Kelly Bretherton, head of Legal & General (L&G) Mortgage Services’ Ignite platform, speaks about her 27-year career in mortgages, transitioning to fintech, and how technology will continue to evolve.

Can you take us through your career and how you came to lead L&G’s Ignite team?

I started my career as a cashier at a bank before choosing to become a mortgage adviser. After 27 years of working in the mortgage industry, the move was crucial. The mortgage world is vast, and it wasn’t long before I decided to lean into mortgage technology, studying to become a developer and then working across a range of roles, including testing, business analysis and product management.

This journey has given me a really helpful combination of frontline broker insight, deep industry knowledge, and a strategic understanding of how technology can be used to solve real problems.

Since moving into the tech space, my focus has always been firmly on mortgage sourcing systems. I was head of product at Iress, where I led a suite of mortgage products such as Trigold – a name that will be familiar to many brokers. What attracted me to L&G and Ignite was the opportunity to step up beyond product management and lead a complete business unit.

I’m now responsible for the product, development, customer success, support and data teams. This step in my career has allowed me to combine my love for building technology with an opportunity to extend my leadership skills with a brilliant team that is driven by the belief that technology can genuinely change how the mortgage industry works.

What motivates you most in your role?

I’m really driven by the tangible impact our work has on the broker community to deliver an enhanced mortgage sourcing experience. This ultimately benefits the everyday person with an enhanced experience on their mortgage journey.

Additionally, the ability to shape solutions that can change how the industry operates is incredibly rewarding. A recent example is the launch of our new Product API with Lloyds Banking Group. Initiatives like this have the potential to transform how brokers access information, reduce friction and create a more efficient, connected mortgage journey. Knowing that something we’ve built can save time and improve both customers’ and brokers’ lives gives real purpose to my role.

This year’s International Women’s Day theme is ‘Give to Gain’. How have support and reciprocity shaped your journey?

For me, ‘Give to Gain’ reflects the idea that progress is rarely achieved alone. It’s built through collaboration, generosity and a willingness to lift others as you move forward.

Support and reciprocity have been fundamental to my career, particularly in an industry where progression isn’t always linear. From managers who gave me opportunities before I felt fully ready, to colleagues who encouraged me to move into technology, or teams who backed me as I stepped into broader leadership roles, I’ve benefitted from people who were willing to share their time, knowledge and trust.

Equally, I’ve learned that giving support is just as important as receiving it. Throughout my career, I’ve made conscious efforts to share experience and create environments where people feel confident to speak up, challenge ideas and develop their skills. Stepping into more senior leadership has reinforced that lesson. When you invest in people, empower them and trust them to grow, you gain far more in return, from innovation, engagement and shared success.

How are mortgage tech platforms evolving to help brokers meet diverse client needs?

Mortgage tech platforms are evolving from static sourcing tools into intelligent, connected ecosystems designed to reflect the increasingly diverse needs of today’s borrowers. Some clients no longer fit a single profile, and brokers need technology that helps them navigate that complexity with confidence.

We’re seeing platforms place far greater emphasis on real‑time data, smarter product discovery and seamless integration. Open APIs, for example, are enabling faster access to up‑to‑date lender product information or affordability decisions, which reduces friction and gives brokers a more accurate view of the market.

Ultimately, the shift is towards technology that supports brokers as trusted advisers, rather than just processors of information.

What major changes do you expect to see next in mortgage technology?

The next major phase of mortgage technology will be defined by connectivity, intelligence and simplicity. Platforms will continue evolving from standalone tools into fully integrated ecosystems, connecting lenders, brokers, and third‑party providers through open APIs and shared data standards.

We’ll also see a greater use of artificial intelligence (AI) to support decision‑making. Rather than simply presenting data, platforms will increasingly help brokers interpret it to highlight suitable products, flag criteria nuances and support more complex client scenarios. This will enhance adviser expertise, rather than replace it, as it will replace manual research with focused advice and relationships building. Crucially, as this change happens, its fundamental brokers rely on a trusted source of data to help them make these decisions.

Finally, we predict a stronger focus on inclusivity and flexibility. As borrower needs continue to diversify, technology must be adaptable enough to support different client profiles, business models and ways of working. Platforms built with brokers at the centre, prioritising usability, accessibility and meaningful outcomes that can be trusted, will be the ones that truly shape the future of the industry.

Ultimately, technology will support the full mortgage lifecycle, improving efficiency for brokers, which will result in a more consistent, transparent experience for clients.