HSBC offers DIFF bursary to five women

HSBC is providing a bursary for Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum (DIFF) membership to five women across the mortgage industry to help them “gain exposure, knowledge [and] the ability to network and develop their contacts within the industry”.

They have a full executive membership for the DIFF events, which includes a quarterly conference that covers specific topics and specialist guest speakers, as well as an annual lunch.

The meetings also offer the “opportunity to network with like-minded people”.

Tracie Burton (pictured), senior corporate account manager and head of high-value mortgage service at HSBC, said the purpose of the bursary is to “help individuals who may not have the opportunity or may need additional support to gain exposure, knowledge, the ability to network and develop their contacts within the industry”.

She continued: “It was important for us not just to provide the membership and leave them to get on with it. We are committed to working with these ladies to grow their network, confidence and empowerment to embed their learnings within their own workplace. The recipients of the bursary are invited to our own events, bi-monthly catch ups to ‘check in’ to see how things are going.

“We also arrange for a face-to-face lunch to enable face-to-face review of their experiences, successes, thoughts and any challenges that we can support them with. We see this is a long-term investment and opening the door to initiatives like DIFF is just the start.”

When asked why HSBC had decided to introduce a bursary for DIFF, Burton said that the firm recognised that “mortgages are a very important part of life, and with many owning their own home being a life goal, the industry is one that can make a tangible difference to people’s lives”.

“That is why it provides a fulfilling career for tens of thousands of people across the mortgage industry, me included. As such, we wanted to support individuals who work within the mortgage world who are passionate about making a difference, but also… embrace the importance of having a diverse and inclusive working environment,” she said.

“Our values guide us in all our actions, from strategic decisions to day-to-day interactions with customers and each other. We have a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, which supports our values, sustainable objectives and long-term responsibility strategies.

“The ethos and values that DIFF champion represents and aligns with our own values here at HSBC, so we were proud to accept the opportunity to work with DIFF to provide funding for individuals to become members,” Burton added.

Burton noted that DIFF has covered many “interesting and important topics”, including neurodiversity, ageism, microaggressions and menopause, and “is making a real difference”.

“As a significant provider and employer within the mortgage market, we felt that it was important to be able to offer and support these initiatives to support our broker network and club partners.

“The world is changing and so are our customers, and by having an inclusive and diverse industry, we can all achieve great things; for example, driving innovation and thoughtful decision-making, enhancing employee engagement and retention, expanding market reach and customer insights, reducing bias and promote fairness and providing everyone with a voice,” she said.