SAMPAN launches LinkedIn page

The South Asian Mortgages Professionals & Allies Network (SAMPAN) has created a LinkedIn page that will show updates for upcoming events, activities and ways to get involved.

SAMPAN was launched last year to showcase the talent of South Asian colleagues in the industry, as well as to champion diversity and cross-industry collaborations.

It offers an opportunity for people across the sector to network, share ideas and support professional growth in the mortgage industry.

The SAMPAN was launched at an event in Lloyds Banking Group’s offices in October last year, with details of its upcoming event due to be released soon.

To join the LinkedIn page, follow this link: https://www.linkedin.com/company/south-asian-professionals-allies-network

Gurpreet Chahal (pictured), regional sales manager for Accord Mortgages and co-founder of the SAMPAN, said: “Our new LinkedIn page marks an important milestone for SAMPAN as we strive to champion representation, celebrate culture, and create meaningful opportunities for connection across the mortgage industry.

“We’re looking forward to engaging with colleagues from all backgrounds and sharing details of our upcoming events.”