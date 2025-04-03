Eco-Landlord offers free EPC improvement service to BTL mortgage brokers

Energy-efficiency platform for landlords Eco-Landlord has opened its free-to-use service up to mortgage brokers.

The Eco-Landlord platform, developed by digital mortgage broker Property Master, helps landlords improve the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of their properties.

The service has been extended to mortgage brokers so they can refer clients to the platform for guidance on how they can make their investment properties more sustainable.

If a mortgage is needed to support the upgrade, the referring broker will be notified so they can give advice to the landlord client.

The service will be free of charge for the broker and landlord.

Eco-Landlord said with the government proposing that new tenancies should have an EPC rating of at least a C by 2028, and all rental properties by 2030, it was important for landlords to start considering upgrades now.

It will assist landlords in understanding their current EPC rating, identify the work needed to upgrade a property, develop a personalised retrofit plan, identify any potential grants and connect with trusted installers. A final revised EPC will then be carried out to show the benefits of any upgrades.

Brokers will also receive help to source mortgage products based on criteria and affordability.

Angus Stewart, CEO of Eco-Landlord, said: “We understand the critical role mortgage brokers play in helping landlords access the financing needed for property upgrades. By joining Eco-Landlord, brokers can provide their landlord clients with comprehensive support throughout the property upgrade process, from guidance on improving EPC ratings to identifying potential grants and installers.

“This partnership strengthens the mortgage broker’s role as a trusted adviser and simplifies the landlord’s path to upgrade their properties.”

Eco-Landlord was developed with the help of a grant from the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero’s (DESNZ’s) Green Home Finance Accelerator scheme.