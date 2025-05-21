Ecology BS cuts self-build mortgage rate; Principality BS ups select rates – round-up

Ecology Building Society has reduced the rate of its self-build mortgage following the 0.25% cut to the Bank of England’s base rate.

The mutual has reduced its self-build mortgage pricing by the same amount, bringing the rate to 6.24% variable.

This will be effective immediately.

Daniel Capstick, senior mortgages product and proposition manager at Ecology Building Society, said: “Our award-winning self-build mortgage is perfect for people looking to build their dream, eco-friendly home.

“For more than 40 years, we’ve been experts in providing mortgages for unique self-build projects and we don’t have a ‘tick box’ approach to applications or underwriting – in many instances, we’ll welcome builds that standard lenders may not accept.”

The product supports self-builders from those who take a self-managed DIY approach, to people managed by a main contractor. It is open to homes built using non-standard methods of construction.

Ecology Building Society was the first lender to launch mortgages for off-site construction homes, which it said was a growing part of the self-build market.

Capstick added: “We want to help people to buy, build and renovate energy-efficient homes so they can play their part in protecting our planet.

“We’re therefore delighted to be able to be reducing our self-build mortgage rate, and continue to improve our range to be able to support more borrowers.”

Principality BS increases certain mortgage rates

Principality Building Society has increased pricing across select mortgage rates by as much as 0.12%.

The largest increase applies to select five-year fixed residential mortgages with cashback at 75% loan to value (LTV), while the equivalents at 65% LTV have gone up by 0.1%.

Select two- and five-year fixed residential mortgages without cashback at 65% LTV have been increased by 0.07%, and some five-year fixed deals at 75% LTV have gone up by 0.04%.

Changes apply from 22 May.