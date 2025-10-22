Santander releases online tool for homeowners to improve their property and cut bills

Santander UK has launched a Home Energy Saving Tool to allow homeowners to assess the energy efficiency of their homes and get a plan on how to make improvements.

The tool will give homeowners a personalised action plan with recommendations for ways to reduce their household bills in the long term.

The Home Energy Saving Tool has been launched in partnership with the Energy Saving Trust, and Santander said it took around six minutes to complete an assessment.

It uses customer details, such as their postcode, to review the property to identify suggested home improvements and the costs, estimated annual bill savings, and the property’s current and estimated Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) after changes have been made. It will also determine the property’s current and estimated CO2 emissions.

Research carried out by Santander in July and August this year found that 53% of homeowners would make energy-efficiency improvements to their home if they knew it would save them money.

Mick Taylor, head of green finance, homes, at Santander, said: “We can all feel the change in the air as the autumn breeze starts to bite, coupled with the recent 2% rise in the energy price cap, it’s natural that homeowners are starting to think about ways to keep bills as low as possible, longer term.

“Our new tool quickly highlights where homeowners can invest their time and money to improve the energy efficiency of their property, as well as what the impact of those improvements would be in pounds and pence to their annual energy costs in future.”